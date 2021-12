Google is making a smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch that will launch in 2022, according to new reports.The wearable, codenamed “Rohan”, will be round with no physical bezel. The development of the watch has reportedly accelerated this year, with many employees outside of the smartwatch team testing the device inside Google.While the watch has been called, internally, the "Pixel watch" or "Android watch," it is unclear what name Google will eventually decide on, Insider reports.Google purchased wearable company Fitbit in January 2021, and although the health and fitness company will eventually build devices that run Wear OS Google does...

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO