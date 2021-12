A few years ago we would have scoffed at the idea that Samsung would up its software game enough to be one of, if not, the first brands to roll out monthly security updates and OS upgrades to its vast array of handsets, but not anymore. Oh no. Instead, we are now praising the Korean electronics giant for its timely firmware releases and today, the news that the Galaxy S10, Samsung’s flagship from 2019, is gaining access to the One UI 4.0 beta program.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO