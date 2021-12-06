ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl Lagerfeld’s Sketches Sold for More Than 100,000 Euros at Auction

By Christian Allaire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though Karl Lagerfeld is remembered as a prolific designer who spearheaded the collections at Chanel, Fendi, and his own label, he often ventured outside of fashion, creating furniture, art, and even cars. His personal collection reflected this multi-hyphenate approach. Lagerfeld was a noted collector of art in all forms, and a...

AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence Is the Definition of Radiant in Dior

Stylist Kate Young, who’s starry client base includes Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie, is behind the weekend’s most glamorous look, which came from Jennifer Lawrence. Like Dakota, J Law’s tastes lie at the sparklier end of the scale—Young previously told Vogue “Dakota wants to be a disco ball” on the red carpet—evidenced by the shimmering Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels that she wore to the premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.
Vogue Magazine

Daniel Lee and Bottega Veneta parted company last month, but an object in motion stays in motion. The Italian label, which enjoyed tremendous growth under Lee, is opening a store in New York City’s SoHo later this week, and this pre-spring offering—Wardrobe 03, in house parlance—is what curious shoppers will see at the new Greene Street space.
elitetraveler.com

A First Look at Karl Lagerfeld’s Luxury Villas in Marbella

Set for completion in 2023, the properties have been designed to blend in with the environment. Karl Lagerfeld will go down in history as the legendary artistic director of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label. But the fashion icon had a repertoire that extended far beyond the runway. From photography and curation to furniture design and interior decoration, he was forever finding new ways to express his creativity. Now, paying homage to Lagerfeld’s passion for innovative design, the Karl Lagerfeld brand has announced its first-ever architectural project comprising five luxurious villas in Marbella.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Doubles Down on Hot Jewelry Category

Click here to read the full article. CHAIN GANG: Karl Lagerfeld is doubling down on the jewelry category with two new collections launching early next year with a new partner: The Jewelry Group. The licensing agreement covers the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Asia, excluding Greater China, Singapore, South Korea, Russia and the Middle East.More from WWDFashion's Future Is Gender-NeutralKarl Lagerfeld Headquarters in AmsterdamHelmut Newton's 'Body Performance' Exhibition A collection branded Karl Lagerfeld will reflect the house’s Parisian, rock-chic spirit via chunky chains, crystal pavé, oversize logos and premium materials such as brass and glass. Retail prices are to range from $60 to...
ArchDaily

Is Sustainability the New Luxury? In Conversation with Andrea Boschetti on Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Marbella

Is Sustainability the New Luxury? In Conversation with Andrea Boschetti on Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Marbella. During the past couple of years, luxury and fashion brands began venturing into architecture. Some built museums, foundations, and cultural organizations while others shaped residential structures that translated their identity into space. Following this same concept, KARL LAGERFELD, along with Spanish Developer Sierra Blanca Estates and the Design and Branding Firm The One Atelier, have developed the fashion house’s first “luxury architectural project”, the Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Marbella, Spain. Designed by The One Atelier, of which Andrea Boschetti is Head of Design, the project has low carbon impact, aligned with the brand’s commitment to the Fashion Pact - a global sustainability initiative that seeks to transform the fashion industry through objectives in climate, biodiversity, and ocean protection.
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate Auction Begins, Nicole Miller Resort, Plus! A Mini Movie Feat. Marc Jacobs

Karl Lagerfeld’s highly-anticipated estate auction begins today. For the first time since his death in 2019, over 1,000 possessions belonging to Kaiser Karl will be up for the taking. Pieces belonging to the iconic designer and arbiter of taste are set to be auctioned in Monaco by Sotheby’s from today through December 5, with subsequent auctions in Paris (December 14-15) and Cologne (March 22, 2022). In anticipation, Lagerfeld’s friend and muse Lady Amanda Harlech gave Vogue a tour of his Parisian abode—one of his five properties—giving a glimpse into the enviable collection of fashion, furniture, art, and photography that he collected during his tenure at Chanel, Fendi, and other major design houses. Prices reportedly start at as little as $11 (for Choupette’s dishes; a fashion fanatic’s dream!) to $445,000 for his Rolls Royce. Grab your paddles!
Vogue Magazine

Go Backstage at Dior Men’s On the Road–Inspired Fall 2022 Show in London

What did Christian Dior and Jack Kerouac have in common? That was the question on Kim Jones’s mind at his fall 2022 show for Dior Men. “They were both pushing for youth,” he told Vogue’s Sarah Mower. With a runway that featured an 80-meter-long facsimile of On the Road, Jones presented a collection that nodded to the Beat generation, from checkered tweed jackets to flood pants and collaged shirts. Photographer Darrel Hunter was backstage to get a close-up glimpse at all the details before the show; scroll through his best behind-the-scenes photos here.
Vogue Magazine

How High Fashion Does Furniture in 2021

At Design Miami, the avant garde furniture fair that sets the stage for home decor trends to come, a household fashion name, Fendi, took a center booth. Their exhibition, titled Kompa, featured ten works from the mind of Peter Mabeo, founder of Botswana's Mabeo Studio. There was the “Chicara” credenza, a wavelike woven cabinet with drawers; the “efo” stool, a piece that reshaped the iconic Fendi “F” in clay and Panga Panga wood; the Maduo Chair, which took inspiration from jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Mabeo took creative meetings with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delettrez Fendi in Rome, where broad strokes for Kompa were born. Then, he traveled throughout Botswana to employ artisans and their specialized techniques to help execute the collection, from wood carvers, to potters, to weavers. Oftentimes, multiple people from varying regions lent their hand to one piece—with Mabeo’s vision melding it all together. The result? A collection that served as an homage to the storied Italian fashion house while also showing off the African country’s exquisite craftsmanship—proving that innovative, collaborative design can be accomplished across borders and cultures.
Vogue Magazine

Marc Jacobs’s Personal Style Gets the Recognition it Deserves in a New Book

“I love Nick, and I love fashion,” said Marc Jacobs over a banquet at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village. Jacobs was holding court over an intimate dinner party at the restaurant to mark the publication of Nick Newbold’s new tome published by Sarah Andelman’s Just an Idea imprint. Across 96 pages, the book chronicles the daily outfit pics Newbold took of Jacobs during 2020’s and 2021’s darkest lockdown days—and each outfit is more resplendent than the next, with JW Anderson dresses clashing against vintage Prada, Marc Jacobs runway looks mixed with archival pieces, and Jacobs’s trusty Rick Owens boots worn with almost every ensemble.
Vogue Magazine

Salter House’s New Collection of Daywear Is Cottagecore at Its Best

Sandeep Salter’s home offers immediate warmth with charming, considered details. It’s no surprise, considering she runs Salter House, Brooklyn’s beloved home goods shop, as well as Picture Room, the adjoining art space that was recently renovated to host more formal exhibitions. One of Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays,” pale pink, hangs in Salter’s bedroom. A giant twisted beeswax candle sits on the wooden mantle, waiting for its moment. Salter serves Leaves and Flowers tea in a cup and saucer that were part of a full set she uncovered at a secondhand store upstate—“such a good find!” Behind her is a rack of clothes, her debut collection of daywear for Salter House.
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating 20 Years of Libertine

One of the most wonderful things about attending a Libertine show is seeing the extroverted, happy, colorful clothes worn IRL by Johnson Hartig’s loyal followers. Go and you’re likely to notice a trench with a silk-screened eye, do a double take when encountering a sequined jumpsuit with pendant beaded locks, smile at a tie-dyed sweatshirt with Magritte’s pipe, or swoon for a lavender chintz suit (the pa of which is named after my Vogue colleague Hamish Bowles).
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: Chanel's complex legacy

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, friend of artist Jean Cocteau and lover of musician Igor Stravinsky, transformed women’s fashion across the world. Pablo Picasso said of her: “Chanel is the woman with the most sense in Europe”. Chanel’s fashion vision transformed both women’s appearances and definitions of luxury for the 20th century. How did she pull this off, what is the continuing attraction, and how do we recognise her complex background, difficult choices and ongoing legacy? With the opening of a new show, Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto, at the National Gallery of Victoria, curated by Paris fashion museum the Galliera (supplemented with works...
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art Show in Paris

Before the pandemic, the pre-fall season often involved a month of shows around the world, but Chanel’s Virginie Viard stayed hyper-local for her latest Métiers d’Art collection. She invited guests to Le19M, the house’s new artisan workshop, to see a crafty, tactile collection of jewel-toned 3-D knits, couture tweeds, and fabulously embellished evening dresses. Local photographer Jonathan Paciullo was backstage capturing all the close-up details and pre-show action. Scroll through his coverage here, and come back for more behind-the-scenes coverage of the pre-fall shows.
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items. Roblox was launched in 2006 and...
WWD

Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng Open Savoir-Faire Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. The gold carpet that had been rolled out alongside the Hong Kong harbor for the opening of “Savoir-Faire: The Master of Craft in Fashion” exhibition made for a windy arrivals area when guests turned up to its fete on Friday. The new exhibition, co-curated by Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng, takes designer and couture fashion from 22 houses–including Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Iris van Herpen, Paco Rabanne, Richard Quinn and Tom Van Der Borght–and intersperses it with 12 exceptional Asian design objects from the K11 Arts and Crafts Foundation ranging from a tea cup set...
