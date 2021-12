Mauricio Pochettino might have the greatest front three ever assembled in football and could want to walk away to take charge of a club who conceded four at Watford. He cannot admit it in public but he may hope to leave a side with an 11-point lead in their league and who rank among the favourites to win the Champions League for one level on points with Brighton and whose defensive record is better only than Norwich’s and Newcastle’s. Pochettino’s visit to Manchester this week could feel a case of unfortunate timing: Manchester City beckon for him on Wednesday, but the longer-term destination could be Manchester United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO