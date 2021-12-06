ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columnist: Real concern Olympic athletes going to China will not be safe

times-georgian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

U.S. lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

WASHINGTON — Five U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying an admonition from Beijing to stay away from the hotly contested democratic island. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call...
UPI News

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
The Independent

China concerned about impact of omicron Covid variant on Winter Olympics

China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February.The new variant is the latest challenge facing the games, which have taken criticism over the lack of natural snow in the Chinese capital, the country’s human rights record, and tennis star Peng Shuai’s recent accusations of sexual assault against a former top leader of the ruling Communist Party.At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention...
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
arcamax.com

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics, will let athletes go

WASHINGTON — U.S. government officials will boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in February due to concerns about “crimes against humanity” and other human rights abuses, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, opening a new flashpoint between the world’s two biggest economies. The so-called diplomatic boycott means that athletes are...
Gazette

‘It’s a no-brainer’: Lawmakers with athletic backgrounds call for Olympic showdown with China

With the Winter Olympics only three months away, the United States is facing a rapidly approaching deadline about what to do regarding the host country: China. The Biden administration has previously spoken about the possibility of a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, which are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, though it's unclear when that decision could be made.
kfgo.com

Alpine skiing-Skiers concerned for Peng but will be at Beijing Olympics

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) – The world’s best women’s alpine skiers, who will compete at the Beijing Winter Games, expressed concern on Friday over China’s treatment of former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai but will be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not...
Rolling Stone

White House Announces First Diplomatic Boycott of Olympics in Over 40 Years

The United States will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s human rights abuses, the White House announced on Monday. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing. WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki confirms a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, given China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." She adds: "The athletes on Team...
omahanews.net

Weaponizing democracy against China to backfire on U.S.: SCMP

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Weaponizing democracy against China will backfire on the United States itself, according to a recent opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). "China has demonstrated that a nation does not need to meet the West's definition of 'democracy' to achieve success for...
newstalkflorida.com

Biden Is Not Going To China For The Winter Olympics

There will be an Olympics diplomatic boycott. In the diplomatic world of I will show you, America is not sending an official delegation to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. American athletes will compete as long as the COVID-19 outbreak is manageable. China put out a statement about the diplomatic boycott. “It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit, it is political provocation, and an offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people. If the U.S. is insistent on going down the wrong path, China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures.” The Olympic spirit is an interesting phrase. The Olympic spirit seems to be wrapped around money and the Biden Administration boycott might have some impact on American companies doing business at the Olympics.
Washington Post

Russian troops on Ukraine's border

According to U.S. intelligence and The Post’s reporting, Russia is planning to move up to 175,000 troops to its border with Ukraine — plans that have the international community concerned. On a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, President Biden threatened economic sanctions and other measures if the Kremlin were to escalate the situation and invade Ukraine. Shane Harris reports on Putin’s plans, and on how difficult it is to deter a country like Russia.
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
