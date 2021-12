Good health and gratitude go hand-in-hand. It goes without saying that we are grateful for things like a roof over our heads and food on the table, a good job, friends, and family. We’re grateful for many things, both big and small. I’m grateful for all of the above and I’m also grateful for my latte, my workout, my internet access, for example. Cultivating gratitude is one way for us to improve our well-being, physically and mentally. Good health is one of the side effects of the regular practice of gratitude. The idea is that, when we take the time to reflect on what we’re grateful for, we tend to have a more positive outlook on life in general. Recent research suggests that our bodies have a positive physical reaction to gratitude.

