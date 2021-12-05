ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkward Kodak Black Interview Goes Viral – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 5 days ago
UPDATE (Dec. 5):. Kodak Black has responded to speculation that he was high on drugs during the viral reaction video to his single "Super Gremlin." Yesterday (Dec. 4), the South Florida rapper implied he was faking during the interview. "Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy," he wrote. "Ion B High...

Kodak Black Speaks Out After Bizarre Interview Leaves Fans Concerned For His Wellbeing

Kodak Black left his fans worried about his wellbeing over the weekend after the Florida rapper gave a bizarre interview in which he was barely comprehensible. On Saturday (December 4), vloggers Zias and B. Lou — owners of the ZIAS! YouTube channel — uploaded a “Super Gremlin” reaction video featuring Kodak himself. However, it became clear barely a minute in that this would be no ordinary reaction video as Yak gave a bugged-out response after Zias asked how he’s doing.
Lil Duval Says Kodak Black & Kendrick Lamar Are At The Same Level Lyrically

Comedian Lil Duval came through on Tuesday morning with a hot take on social media, sparking debate among his hip-hop-loving followers. The 44-year-old actor gave praise to Florida rapper Kodak Black, comparing him to one of this generation's greats, Kendrick Lamar, and saying that he believes that they're at the same level lyrically.
Kodak Black

Kanye West Tags Kim Kardashian In Post Saying God Will Bring Them Back Together

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanye West went on a social media run in an effort to salvage his marriage. On Friday (Nov. 26), Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a dated black-and-white photo of him and his wife, Kim Kardashian, kissing somewhere in an isolated desert. He tagged Kim K in the image, which featured a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Here’s Every Hip-Hop Album Cover Virgil Abloh Worked On

Famed designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41. Abloh, a major name in the fashion industry, was famous in hip-hop circles for his Off-White brand, working with Kanye West, landing the position of Men's Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton and being name-dropped by rappers on dozens of songs. He passed away this morning (Nov. 28), after succumbing to a rare form of cancer. His death was confirmed via a heartfelt statement released on his Instagram page:
BEAUTY & FASHION
105.1 The Block

Cozz’s Internal Growth Electrifies His Comeback on Fortunate EP

You can always hear the hunger in Cozz’s voice. Since signing to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records in 2014, the South Central, L.A. seed has built a steady fan base that adores his raw, life commentary on wax and the magazine of flows he uses to unload it. The 28-year-old rapper stamped his arrival with 2014’s Cozz & Effect, and followed up with efforts like 2018’s Effected. Since then, he took a step back from releasing new solo projects to get his mind right. That doesn't mean he was sitting back. The Grammy award-nominated Revenge of the Dreamers III album he was on dropped in 2019. Now, he ends a three-year hiatus on his solo efforts with the release of his Fortunate EP.
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021

It's been a long, strange year, with just as many lows as highs. Even as things inch closer towards the new normal, day-to-day life has been an adjustment for everyone following a global pandemic. Fortunately for rap fans, we have great music to hold us down—the soundtrack to better times and happiness. Hip-hop as a whole is gaining its rhythm back after artists went for more than a year without touring and being out in the streets to engage with their fans. With live performances back like they never left, and plenty of new albums dropping each week, the game's stars have returned, and the up-and-coming acts are also delivering. Throughout 2021, there were a lot of songs to sort through, so XXL highlights 100 of the best hip-hop songs that dropped this year, in no particular order, to put you on game.
MUSIC
105.1 The Block

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Videos Removed From His YouTube Channel

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's YouTube page has been wiped clean. On Saturday (Nov. 27), all the videos on the Louisiana rapper's highly profitable YouTube channel were mysteriously removed. Established in January of 2015, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's YouTube channel boasted a large portion of his prolific body of work. The channel has over 10 million subscribers and more than 9 billion combined views. The Sincerely, Kentrell rapper has been one of YouTube's biggest streaming hip-hop artists monthly. With his page presumably generating millions of dollars, it would be hard to believe the purge was done on purpose on NBA's end.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSFA

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media. A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.1 The Block

The Break Presents – Kay Flock

Seeing peers shine is inspiring, and can make an aspiring rapper think success is possible. While in juvenile detention in early 2020, Bronx rapper Kay Flock caught wind of fellow Boogie Down artists Lil Tjay and PnV Jay taking off. Kay felt inspired, but wasn't fully committed to music just yet. Once he was a free man in March of last year, he still wasn't really focused on music, but headed to the studio by the urging of his childhood friend B-Lovee, a rising Bronx drill rapper who is also buzzing now.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Travis Scott Breaks Silence in First Interview Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy – Watch

Travis Scott has sit down for his first interview following the mass casualty event that took 10 lives at his Astroworld Festival last month. On Thursday morning (Dec. 9), an interview with television and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God surfaced online via YouTube, in which La Flame is speaking out on the tragic incident that has led to billions of dollars in lawsuits, which the rapper has recently filed documents to have dismissed.
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Attorney for Astroworld Festival Victim’s Family Upset With Travis Scott Interview – Report

The attorney for the family of one Astroworld Festival victim is bothered by the recent interview Travis Scott did with Charlamagne Tha God. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Dec. 9), Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta, is offended by Travis Scott's 50-minute interview with the radio and TV personality, which went live on YouTube this morning.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

TikTok of Mississippi baby playing with kitten goes viral

SUMRALL, Miss. (AP) — When Emily Hixon shot video of her daughter, Sojourner, playing with a kitten the family had rescued, she never dreamed it would go viral one day. Hixon, of Sumrall, said she heard the kitten mewing in a small shed by Sumrall High School, thinking it was a newborn crying for its mother. After a couple days, she realized it was alone and needed help.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

