ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BlackRock, Saudi Asset Manager Hassana Sign Deal for Aramco's Gas Pipelines

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco said on Monday it has signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Co. Gulf oil producers are looking at sales of stakes in energy assets and raising cash through...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
offshore-technology.com

McDermott secures three offshore contracts from Saudi Aramco

US-based engineering company McDermott has further strengthened its partnership with Saudi Aramco with three new offshore contracts. In a statement, McDermott said that it has received three new awards for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects. The company will complete the EPCI for four drilling jackets and seven oil...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year

The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30 percent to $309 billion in 2020. The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Saudi#Gas Pipelines#Reuters#Blackrock Real Assets#Hassana Investment Co#Eig#Aramco Gas Pipelines Co#Gosi
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil CEOs warn that high prices jeopardize energy transition

High fossil-fuel prices may jeopardize efforts to pivot to cleaner renewable energy sources, the leader of one of Europe’s largest oil companies warned. A prolonged period of elevated prices for fuels such as natural gas “might jeopardize the development” of alternatives, TotalEnergies SE chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne told the World Petroleum Congress on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

A new warning on oil investment

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows. Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Shale Gas A Gamechanger For Saudi Arabia?

The first major contracts for Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah field – supposedly, the biggest shale gas field outside the U.S. – were awarded last week, as the Kingdom aims to become the third largest natural gas producer in the world by 2030, to the point where it could even become a net exporter of gas. This, in turn - if true - would allow Saudi to achieve its supposed aim of producing half of its electricity from gas and half from renewable energy sources in pursuit of its 2060 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target. However, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, Saudi Arabia’s statements on its oil sector in the past have been highly exaggerated – as without its oil power, the country has no real power at all – and consequently its comments about its gas and net zero projects should also be regarded with scepticism. This was again in evidence - specifically focused on its gas and net zero targets - when Saudi Arabia recently was alleged to have lobbied the United Nations to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India's Reliance form $2 bln production JV

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA'ZIZ) and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) have agreed to start a more than $2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, TA'ZIZ said in a statement on Tuesday. The joint venture, called TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, will...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Saudi raises crude prices for Asia in January in possible sign of confidence

Crude oil futures are trading on the front foot in the early going after Saudi Aramco raised its official selling prices for Asia in January. "The move suggests that the Saudis have confidence in the demand outlook, and the market appears to be taking comfort in that," analysts at ING told clients, according to Dow Jones Newswires.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Saudi Aramco and Gaussin to join forces in the hydrogen vehicle business

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and Gaussin have started a partnership in the hydrogen vehicles business. The agreement aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a first step, Gaussin and Aramco will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Most stock markets in Gulf rise, in line with oil prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, on course to extend gains from the previous session in line with rising oil prices. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia and USA

The move comes days after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies surprised traders with a decision to boost crude output. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Expensive Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid After OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output

The OPEC+ cartel finally succumbed to pressure from the United States government and agreed to increase its oil output. This caused oil prices to decline. In addition, a mild weather report has led to a bear market in the natural gas sector. Given this backdrop, we think it might be best to avoid overvalued oil and gas stocks Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), Coterra (CTRA), and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL). Read on.OPEC and its allies agreed to increase their oil output on December 2, in response to the pressure from the United States and rising demand. The group stuck with its existing plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd. The price of Brent crude declined more than a dollar per barrel trade at $70 per barrel following the news.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook after Saudi Arabia’s price hikes

Crude oil price is reacting to Saudi Arabia's decision to hike prices for its customers in January. Saudi Aramco's CEO is of the opinion that the market is overreacting to the Omicron variant. His sentiments are comparable to those of Goldman Sachs, which remains bullish on the commodity. Crude oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Metro International

Oil rebounds more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude futures for February...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B

The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction contracts. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company has announced that it has awarded contracts worth $10 billion for the Jafurah unconventional gas field development. The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the Jafurah Gas Plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy