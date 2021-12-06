Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins

Bitcoin mixing is the process of using a third party to break the link between a sending address and a receiving address. This is done through single or multiple rounds of mixing, which involves sending the coins to one mixer, waiting for them to return with different coins, then sending them to another mixer, and so on. This process allows two endpoints of a transaction that might otherwise be connected by examining the blockchain ledger to be obfuscated from each other. The mildest case is that it helps you maintain your anonymity and privacy when using Bitcoin as a means of payment for goods and services. The best-case scenario that the U.S. government wants to crack down on bitcoin mixing is a viable option.

