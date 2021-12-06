Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins

US politicians are attempting to crack down on scalpers and bots, which might make it easier for gamers to get their hands on an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. As reported by Kotaku, the oddly named "Stopping Grinch Bots Act" was announced on November 29 by a group of Democrat congress members. The bill is sponsored by Representative Paul Tonko, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Ben Ray Luján. The goal of the act, if passed, is to "crack down on cyber Grinches using 'bot' technology to quickly buy up whole inventories of popular holiday toys and resell them to parents at higher prices," according to Rep. Tonko's website. The bill would exist as an extension of the 2016 "Better Online Ticket Sales Act," which banned bots that would circumvent security measures to buy tickets for events en masse, presumably for resale.
