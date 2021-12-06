ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Services Agency (FSA), the top financial regulator in Japan, is working on a legislative proposal that would only allow banks and wire...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Crypto Has No Reason to Exist, Says ECB's Fabio Panetta

Fabio Panetta, an executive board member at the European Central Bank, lambasted cryptocurrencies in a lecture published on Dec. 10, arguing that they have no reason to exist:. On the whole, it is difficult to see a justification for the existence of crypto-assets in the financial landscape. Despite the fact...
CURRENCIES
WBUR

Why the U.S. is cracking down on international spyware

The U.S. government is putting international spyware companies on notice. "It's a really big warning to other companies to say, wait a second, if your technology is going to be used in illicit ways by dictators or autocrats or others for harassment, abuses and so forth, you also might be next," Steven Feldstein, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Delays Shiba Inu Launch

Bitstamp, the largest European exchange by trading volume, has postponed the launch of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. The major trading platform cites technical difficulties experienced during the listing process as the reason behind the delay. As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp announced that Shiba Inu would start trading on the exchange...
CURRENCIES
AFP

US plans to crack down on shell companies

The US Treasury is moving to combat corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies by requiring firms disclose their ownership, according to proposed rules announced Tuesday. The proposal would create a database to record "beneficial owners" of all companies and many trusts, meaning anyone who owns 25 percent of a firm or can make decisions for the company, Treasury said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stablecoin#Anti Money Laundering#Fsa#Fiat#Cryptocurrencies#Gmo#Japanese#The Treasury Department
CoinTelegraph

Japan's financial regulators may propose legislation in 2022 restricting stablecoin issuance

According to The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei), one of the world's largest financial newspapers and the entity behind the Nikkei 225 stock index, Japan's Financial Services Agency, or FSA, will propose legislation next year restricting stablecoin issuance to only bank and wire transfer companies. Theoretically, this would prevent entities such as Tether (USDT), which does not operate as a bank and is only regulated in the British Virgin Islands, from conducting business with Japanese customers.
WORLD
bitcoin.com

Japan to Propose Restricting Stablecoin Issuers to Banks and Wire Transfer Companies

Japan’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), is reportedly planning to propose legislation to restrict stablecoin issuance to banks and wire transfer companies. Crypto service providers involved in stablecoin transactions, including wallets, will also be brought under the financial regulator’s oversight. Japan to Tighten Stablecoin Regulation. Japan’s Financial...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Lockdowns and fines: Europe cracks down on the unvaccinated

ZURICH — Even before the shock emergence of the omicron variant, Europe’s coronavirus battle was on shaky ground. Cases surging at a record pace, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise — it’s setting up to be a nightmare winter for the continent yet again. The omicron mutation has added an extra layer of uncertainty, but the continent’s immediate problem is grappling with the wave of infections that’s already put countries back into lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Germany cracks down on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

Germany unveiled strict curbs on the unvaccinated Thursday as alarm fanned worldwide over the Omicron variant, and Joe Biden announced America's winter battle plans against COVID-19 as signs of community transmission of the new strain began showing in the US. The discovery of the new Omicron variant, first reported to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SVG

Politicians Are Trying To Crack Down On Scalpers And Bots

US politicians are attempting to crack down on scalpers and bots, which might make it easier for gamers to get their hands on an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. As reported by Kotaku, the oddly named "Stopping Grinch Bots Act" was announced on November 29 by a group of Democrat congress members. The bill is sponsored by Representative Paul Tonko, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Ben Ray Luján. The goal of the act, if passed, is to "crack down on cyber Grinches using 'bot' technology to quickly buy up whole inventories of popular holiday toys and resell them to parents at higher prices," according to Rep. Tonko's website. The bill would exist as an extension of the 2016 "Better Online Ticket Sales Act," which banned bots that would circumvent security measures to buy tickets for events en masse, presumably for resale.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hackernoon

Bitcoin Mixing Legalities: Why Governments are Cracking Down

Bitcoin mixing is the process of using a third party to break the link between a sending address and a receiving address. This is done through single or multiple rounds of mixing, which involves sending the coins to one mixer, waiting for them to return with different coins, then sending them to another mixer, and so on. This process allows two endpoints of a transaction that might otherwise be connected by examining the blockchain ledger to be obfuscated from each other. The mildest case is that it helps you maintain your anonymity and privacy when using Bitcoin as a means of payment for goods and services. The best-case scenario that the U.S. government wants to crack down on bitcoin mixing is a viable option.
MARKETS
wincountry.com

Take Five: Ready for a central bank bonanza?

(Reuters) – It’s a bumper week for central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Mexico and Russia. And will Turkey’s central bank deliver more cuts?. The China Evergrande Group saga moves into the next stage after ratings agency Fitch calls a default. Plus:...
MARKETS
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Silicon Republic

Meta cracks down on Covid claims as it removes disinformation networks

The social media giant said it removed networks with links to groups such as Hamas, the Belarusian KGB, an anti-vax group and a Chinese security firm. Meta has shared a new report detailing the removal of six disinformation networks from its platforms Facebook and Instagram this year. The Adversarial Threat...
INTERNET
NWI.com

Bill would crack down on steel dumpers, subsidies

A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would crack down on foreign steel companies violating U.S. trade laws and the governments that subsidize steel imports into the United States. Reps. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, and Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, have filed legislation that would give the federal government more tools...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy