YoungBoy Never Broke Again Has a Song With 6ix9ine Coming, Wack 100 Says
By Trent Fitzgerald
105.1 The Block
3 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is staying busy while on house arrest. The Louisiana rapper reportedly has a song with 6ix9ine coming soon. On Sunday (Dec. 5), during a Clubhouse chat session, 6ix9ine’s business advisor Wack 100 revealed that a collaborative track between Tekashi and YB is on the horizon. When the...
Nearly four years after From the Bayou’s release date came and went, Birdman announced via Instagram that his YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab project is finally dropping this week. “FROM THA BAYOU #STUNNA and TOP this FRIDAY 12/3,” Birdman wrote on Instagram in the sole post currently on his profile....
Wack 100 was a recent guest on Akademiks’ new podcast Off The Record, where they got into a serious discussion about the dangers of mixing the streets with the business of entertainment. Toward the beginning of the clip, the longtime music manager cited Suge Knight as an example of how...
Wack 100 is going to speak his mind regardless of what anyone thinks of his opinion. On Monday (November 22), Wack 100 was a guest on Akademiks’ podcast Off The Record, where he spoke about several things, including his relationship with Suge Knight. According to Wack, he and Suge go...
They grow up so fast. Shai Moss joined her mother, Joie Chavis, to put everyone in a happy ‘mood’ with a TikTok video, and Bow Wow’s daughter proved she has all the moves. Now, no offense to Bow Wow, but he’s more of a rapper than a dancer. So, credit...
Lil Nas X's album may have sounded a little different. The 22-year-old artist reveals in a new GQ interview that Nicki Minaj and Drake were the only artists to decline him on Montero, and the songs he wanted them on. "I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for...
On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60.
A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin.
In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness.
She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004).
Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
Kendra Wilkinson is learning to deal with all kinds of clients on her new journey as a real estate agent — and finding that some of them might be interested in her celebrity status more than her listings. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode of Kendra Sells Hollywood,...
ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
Faith Evans will have Stevie J at home with her for the holidays. ET’s Denny Directo spoke with the artist formally known as The Skunk on The Masked Singer, where she confirmed that, despite the record producer filing for divorce in November, he’ll be home for Christmas. “Stevie...
After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
Britney Spears has said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for more than a decade, following a judge's ruling terminating her 13-year conservatorship. Spears, 39, also joked that she may take after Meghan Markle and Adele and sit down with Oprah for a tell-all...
Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
Jussie Smollett name-dropped his former boss Lee Daniels during his hate crime hoax trial and not in a good way. The 39-year-old actor took the stand for the first time on Monday, claiming he hired the Osundairo brothers to help him lose weight only after the Empire creator fat-shamed him.
The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
