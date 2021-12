A minor detail heading into a bowl game, but Mizzou doesn’t have a quarterback. Coach Eli Drinkwitz shared Sunday that there is a “100% open competition” for the starting job. It was a surprising admission, considering that football coaches would rather reveal personal information than personnel information, but it was an honest admission. And it’s pretty astounding that we’ve reached this point, if you recall the preseason Connor Bazelak buzz. Yes, Bazelak battled injuries this season — that can’t go ignored. But now, in the last month of the year, he’s in a spot he hasn’t been all year.

