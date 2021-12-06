Everyday Hero: Tree farm volunteer makes mark on local Boy Scouts

What: Marietta Tree Keepers Workshop for Volunteers over 18. 10:00am-12pm Workshop to Train Future Group Leaders. Briefly: “Tree Care for Adolescent Trees” on December 11, 2021 at Elizabeth Porter Park. This will be an instructional training event for volunteers over 18 with a limited number of volunteers accepted. The volunteers will be trained on doing root collar excavation (by hand), mulching and structural pruning. This limited group of volunteers will then be named Marietta Tree Keeper VIP’s. This group will then lead future volunteers in caring for adolescent Trees. Start time is 9:30am. Please call 770-424-4664 to pre-register as space is limited: please leave your name, phone number and age please. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather. RAINDATE: December 18, 2021.

