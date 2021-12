Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The AEW TBS Title Tournament continues on with Thunder Rosa facing Jamie Hayter in a Quarterfinals Match. The winner takes on Jade Cargill in the semis. On the other side of the bracket, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho still have to meet to decide which will wrestle Nyla Rose in the semis. The finals take place on January 5, 2022, when Dynamite makes the move from TNT to TBS.

