Sometimes legitimate emails can accidentally get caught up in Gmail's spam filter. Here's how to rescue them. Gmail’s spam filters are top-notch, but they’re not totally infallible. Mistakes can happen and legitimate emails can accidentally get caught up in the spam folder. This is why it pays to check the spam folder on a daily basis. But what if you have no idea where the spam folder is in Gmail? It’s time to locate it, so you can launch a rescue mission to recover that important email from the boss.

INTERNET ・ 15 DAYS AGO