Major League Soccer has spent over 25 years trying to change the sentiment toward soccer in the U.S. while competing with more fast-paced, high-scoring sports such as the NFL and the NBA. In the last 10 years, the MLS has been increasingly popular. The league garnered the attention of top talent, brought in significant investments and generated a massive presence on social media. However, to overtake MLB as the No. 3 sport, the MLS needs to dominate in one crucial area: television viewership.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO