Every year, Merriam-Webster selects a word it believes to be a defining term of the past 12 months. This year, the dictionary crowned "vaccine" as the word of 2021. "The word vaccine was about much more than medicine in 2021," Merriam-Webster explained. "For many, the word symbolized a possible return to the lives we led before the pandemic. But it was also at the center of debates about personal choice, political affiliation, professional regulations, school safety, healthcare inequality, and so much more."

VACCINES ・ 8 DAYS AGO