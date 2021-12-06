ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys Can Be ‘Top-5 NFL Defense,’ Says DeMarcus Lawrence

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 5 days ago

FRISCO - Demarcus Lawrence has never shied away from gigantic goals, and after his return to the field as part of the Dallas Cowboys win at New Orleans on Thursday, he once again made that clear.

"We could be top-five in this league,'' he said about the Dallas defense. "It’s all about our effort and continuing to show up and work each and every day.''

That would require quite a turnaround, as the 8-4 Cowboys are presently a bottom-six team in yardage allowed while ranked just 14th in points allowed. (Dallas is No. 1 in interceptions with 19.) But part of Lawrence's point is about what owner Jerry Jones calls "the cavalry'' - the return of Lawrence last week, and maybe this week, just in time for an NFC East showdown at Washington, fellow D-linemen Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore.

He also recognizes the advancement of rookie Micah Parsons, a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Said Tank: "I feel like the more the season went on, you could see his speed start coming alive in the games. He’s a fast player, excellent instincts, he’s a go-getter. He’s the lone lion. Shout out to Micah.''

Parsons might now be Dallas' best defensive player, and its leader, two crowns that Lawrence has long worn. Sustaining a broken foot in practice prior to the Cowboys’ second game of the season, the veteran do-it-all defensive end missed 10 straight before making his triumphant return in the 27-17 win over the Saints.

Playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps (35 in total), the standout looked in top form, logging three tackles, one quarterback hit, six hurried and a pair of batted-down passes.

The Cowboys thought there might be a ramp-up here, or maybe some rust.

Did Tank show rust?

Cowboys Make 4 Moves: Collins vs. Steele?

Cowboys' offense needs a jolt entering Sunday showdown in Washington

15 hours ago

Cowboys LISTEN - Film Study: What's 'Wrong' With Vander Esch?

Locked On Cowboys: Week 13 All-22 Review

19 hours ago

Is Jerry Blaming Cowboys’ Struggles on Dak WRs?

Jones is putting Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the receiving corps in the spotlight.

19 hours ago

“He did not,” said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who stepped in for head coach Mike McCarthy (COVID) for the night.

Lawrence said the atmosphere was "electric'' and noted, "It’s an honor to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys, have a great organization that stands by you and have a great that’s right beside you and go to war with you each and every day.''

He also said he is unworried about the foot injury.

"I’ve been starving for the last nine games,'' he said. "I ain’t got time to think about nothing but the quarterback.''

Well, that and lofty goals. High in the rankings. High in the standings.

"I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,'' Lawrence said. "I know we have great players in this locker room, but it’s all about honing in on our details and coming out here and getting a complete game.''

Follow FishSports on Twitter; follow BriAmaranthus

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmQit_0dFWhvDb00

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bengals rocket into top 10, while Cowboys tumble out of top five

The Packers moved to 5-0 at Lambeau with a high-profile win over the Rams that has returned them to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. This might seem unfair to last week's No. 1, the poor Cardinals, who did nothing but enjoy a well-earned bye. The good news is that Green Bay is idle in Week 13, providing Arizona with a golden opportunity to take back control of the metaphorical luxury rooftop suite.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Taysom Hill to Start at QB for Saints vs. Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys?

FRISCO - The New Orleans Saints are reeling, having lost four straight games, including an embarrassing defeat registered last Thanksgiving Thursday at home. The Dallas Cowboys are in a not-dissimilar place, having lost three of their last four, including - yes, you got it - an embarrassing defeat registered last Thanksgiving Thursday at home.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
CowboyMaven

Are Dallas Cowboys 'Shutting Down' Injured RB Ezekiel Elliott?

FRISCO - For most of the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys standout running back Ezekiel Elliott has been nursing a knee injury, an ailment that for the first time Zeke conceded might have impacted a game plan. “Yeah, I don’t know,'' he said after the Cowboys' 36-33 OT loss to the...
NFL
CowboyMaven

WATCH: Will Cowboys Get Penalized for Postgame Fight vs. Raiders?

FRISCO - For everyone watching the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday's NFL Thanksgiving Day extravaganza, there was an added "entertainment value'' that was found beyond the game. In a game Dallas would lose, 36-33 in OT, the Cowboys trailed the Raiders coming out of halftime 17-13...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
CowboyMaven

Thanksgiving Leftovers: Jerry's Mindset After Horrible Holiday Loss?

The Cowboys owner, as always, remains optimistic looking forward to December. Cowboys can't blame Thanksgiving setback on bad officiating. Cowboys Rookie LB Micah Parsons Stars In Loss to Raiders. Micah Parsons leads all rookies with nine sacks and should be a favorite for defensive awards. 14 hours ago. When they...
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘Bandwagon’ Cowboys Fans NFL Set TV Ratings Record on Thanksgiving

FRISCO - Some of the fellas in the Dallas Cowboys locker room (including Dak Prescott) call you “Bandwagon Fans.” Some of the folks in the national media (led by ESPN's Michael Wilbon) call you “Fraudulent Fans.”. Well, congratulations, “Bandwagon Fraudulent Cowboys Nation” - because you just created Super Bowl-sized ratings...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Cavalry#Nfc East
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Cowboys vs. Saints: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

Two teams coming off Thanksgiving Day losses will meet this week on Thursday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints (5-6), losers of four straight, will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4), who have dropped two in a row. With key players like Alvin Kamara (knee), Amari Cooper (Reserve/COVID-19 list) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) missing last week's games, you may have to scour through depth charts to find suitable replacements for Thursday's NFL DFS lineups if they don't return.
NFL
WFAA

NFL suspends Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for punching Raiders guard after Thanksgiving game

DALLAS — First the Thanksgiving loss marred by penalties, then head coach Mike McCarthy's COVID diagnosis, and now this: The National Football League has suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games without pay for violations of "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a news release from the NFL.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Does Jerry Jones Employ World's Most Vaccinated Person?

Come Hell, high water, three losses in four games or COVID outbreak at The Star, Jerry Jones remains an eternal glass-half-full kinda guy. Through the years, we've also grown accustomed the Dallas Cowboys owner's fits of hyperbole. Par for the course Tuesday morning when Jones went on his weekly radio...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys injuries: Neville Gallimore designated to return from IR, DeMarcus Lawrence on track for Saints

Help is on the way for the Dallas Cowboys. On the same day they discovered head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19, they also delivered a round of good news to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Neville Gallimore, the team's starting defensive tackle that went down in the preseason with a dislocated elbow, has been designated to return from injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy