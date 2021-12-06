Shelly Jean Wangen

Kelly Ann Thompson, 42, of Bristol, passed away after living with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for many years. She is survived by her mother and father Tina (Savino) and Timothy Thompson, her brother James and his wife Kerry Thompson, and their four children Coledyn, Gabriel, Kinsley, and Zachary. She is also survived by her grandmother Edith Savino and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kelly’s smile and infectious love impacted everyone she met. She graced the lives of many with resounding joy and kindness every single day. If you met her, you loved her, nothing less than pure love. Although she was taken too soon from this earth, Kelly taught the world that patience, love, and smiles are what matters most in our time here.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO