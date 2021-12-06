ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Shelly Jean Wangen

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelly Jean Wangen passed on, December 4th, 2021. After an entire day of being surrounded by loving family, she passed on peacefully the next morning with her Mother Annette and her Papa Terry by her side, holding her hand. Shelly was born on October 26, 1978. Shelly loved learning....

www.austindailyherald.com

Caledonian Record-News

Jean MacDonald McPhee Obituary

Dec. 21, 1926 - Dec. 1, 2021. Jean MacDonald McPhee, 94, of West Barnet, Vt., the daughter of George R. and Margaret (Murray) MacDonald, passed away at the age of 94 on Dec. 1, 2021, 20 days shy of her 95th birthday, after a recent decline in health. Jean attended...
BARNET, VT
inkfreenews.com

Beverley Jean Hoffman

Beverley Jean Hoffman, 88, of rural Wabash, died at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Joliet, Ill., to Ernest E. and Ina B. (Backstrom) Copas. Beverley was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. She...
WABASH, IN
headlightherald.com

Maxine Silvernale, 96

Maxine Silvernale was born on July 10, 1925, on the Fox Lake farm in Shetek Township, Murray County, Minnesota to Ephraim and Rose Vahlsing Noll. Maxine grew up on the farm until her family moved to Currie, MN. Maxine graduated from Tracy High School in 1943. Following graduation the family moved to Vancouver, WA where Maxine worked as a nurse’s aide at the Northern Permanente Hospital (the Kaiser Shipyard Hospital). When the war was over, they returned to Currie and Maxine worked at the Old Tracy Hospital as a nurse’s aide.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
Bristol Press

Kelly Ann Thompson

Kelly Ann Thompson, 42, of Bristol, passed away after living with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for many years. She is survived by her mother and father Tina (Savino) and Timothy Thompson, her brother James and his wife Kerry Thompson, and their four children Coledyn, Gabriel, Kinsley, and Zachary. She is also survived by her grandmother Edith Savino and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kelly’s smile and infectious love impacted everyone she met. She graced the lives of many with resounding joy and kindness every single day. If you met her, you loved her, nothing less than pure love. Although she was taken too soon from this earth, Kelly taught the world that patience, love, and smiles are what matters most in our time here.
BRISTOL, CT
State
Wisconsin State
krwc1360.com

Colton J. Christopherson

Age 21 of Maple Lake and Minneapolis, passed away suddenly on November 21st. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1st from 4 to 7 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Thursday, 1 hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Colton Christopherson will be held on Thursday, December 2nd at 11 AM at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Maple Lake. Burial will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Maple Lake High School scholarships. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral live-stream available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
mymalonetelegram.com

Wilfred James Sochia

MALONE – Wilfred James Sochia, 96, passed away Sunday morning (Dec. 5, 2021) at the Alice Center Malone. Calling hours are set for Sat. (Dec. 11th) from 2-2:45 p.m. at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Funeral Services will commence at 3 p.m. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
MALONE, NY
kciiradio.com

Ilene Trier

A celebration of life for 95-year-old Ilene Trier formerly of Washington will be held Wednesday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Burial will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice and Pleasantview Home.
KALONA, IA
oakpark.com

David Haennicke, 29

David Haennicke, 29 years old, son, brother, and friend, died suddenly on Nov. 16, 2021 after a long battle with the disease of addiction. A fiery Leo who roared through life, he was born on Aug. 17, 1992, to Bob and Sheila (Black) Haennicke in Chicago. He had a fierce love for learning and conquered his first Harry Potter book as a 7-year-old. He loved movement and found joy in skateboarding with friends. His family moved to Oak Park in 1996 where David attended Lincoln Elementary School and Brooks Middle School. A 2010 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, he ran cross-country and played lacrosse, then attended Triton College where he studied business, and was a gifted salesperson of Cutco knives, earning a special “President’s” commendation for sales volume.
OAK PARK, IL
Austin Daily Herald

Memories of Belle

Nordin recognized for his years as captain of the Spamtown Belle. For years, the sight of the Spamtown Belle being launched into East Side Lake was a sign of summer, just as you could be sure that her captain, Dr. Richard Nordin would be seen at the helm. Even though...
AUSTIN, MN
stegenherald.com

Wendell J Shuh

Wendell J Shuh, 80 years old of Sainte Genevieve, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Riverview At The Park in Sainte Genevieve, MO. He was born April 1, 1941 in Sainte Genevieve, MO and was married to Carroll (Wipfler) Shuh on October 6, 1962. He is survived by Wife, Carroll...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Norwalk Reflector

Joe and Irene Merrilees

NORTH FAIRFIELD — Joe and Irene Merrilees, of North Fairfield will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. Joe met Irene Earl at a square dance at the Fitchville Legion Hall in May of 1956. They were married later that same year on Dec. 1, 1956 at the home of their pastor, Rev. Cooper in Spencer, Lorain County, Ohio.
NORTH FAIRFIELD, OH
Austin Daily Herald

Pending notice: Duane D. Perry, 91

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – Duane D. Perry, 91, Lansing, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Brownsdale at The Legacy of Brownsdale. Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, Minn.
BROWNSDALE, MN
KMZU

Mary Kirchhoff

Higginsville resident, Mary Kirchhoff, 97, died November 27, 2021. Graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Higginsville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin prior to the service, 10 a.m., at American Legion hall in Higginsville. Services under direction of Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Sandra Dragovich

Sandra was born on May 30, 1936 in Litchfield, to Michael John and Julia Holesko. She was baptized and received her First Communion and Confirmation at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie. She married Charles E. Dragovich on Feb. 11, 1956 in Springfield, and in 2021, they celebrated...
LITCHFIELD, IL
welchnews.com

TABITHA JEAN MUSICK

Tabitha Jean Musick, 50, of Davy passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 in Raleigh General Hospital.Born March 27, 1971 in Welch she was . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login...
WELCH, WV
theperrynews.com

Ruth Fouch of Stuart

Funeral services are pending for Ruth A. Fouch, 96, of Stuart and formerly of Perry. Ruth passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
STUART, IA
WSJM

Mark Prescott Daugherty

Mark Prescott Daugherty, 77, of Coloma, Michigan, was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2021. He was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Katherine (Hughes) Daugherty and Clarence Chauncey Daugherty. Mark served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne division stationed in Europe....
COLOMA, MI
pipestonestar.com

Jane McFarland

Jane McFarland, 65, Lake Wilson, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone. Visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Totzke Funeral Home in Slayton. Ruth Mary Jane “Jane” McFarland was born on July 6, 1956 in Tyler to Clarence and Jacqueline Pamp Meyer....
LAKE WILSON, MN
fayettecountynewspapers.com

Wilma Cline

 Since a 90th birthday is such an event, let’s fill Wilma Cline’s mailbox with birthday cards. If you would like to honor her birthday December 21 and join in the fun, send your greetings and memories to:. Wilma Cline. 312 W. Elm Street,. West Union, IA 52175.
WEST UNION, IA
WEAU-TV 13

GEEKcon 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - GEEKcon showcases multiple talents, hobbies, and passions. The event will be held at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Student Center on December 4 starting at 10 a.m. Students: FREE admission with any school ID. Community members: suggested donation of $3 or 2 nonperishable food items. Masks are...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

