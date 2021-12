At Alabama Power’s Plant Barry, more than 21 million tons of coal ash fill an unlined pond. The Mobile River surrounds this toxic stash on three sides, with wetlands, Mobile Bay and the Mobile-Tensaw Delta close by. Now Alabama Power plans to do a “cap-in-place” disposal method. This means the company would remove water from the pond, pack soil around it, then seal the ash with a combination of crushed rock, artificial turf and plastic. Alabama Power says this is enough. Others say that ash is going to leach into the groundwater and beyond.

