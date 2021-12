The developments in Gabby Petito’s case continue to raise questions. Many among the masses are still concerned with learning the person responsible for her slaying. In a statement given by Attorney Richard Stafford, he addresses the public’s hunger for official comments. “The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged,” Stafford says.

