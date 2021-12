Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter last year has been sentenced to nearly 90 years in prison. 31-year-old Renard Carter went before an Olmsted County judge this afternoon and was given consecutive sentences of 426 months, 326 months, and another 326 months in prison for the deaths of 23-year-old Kiona Foote, 2-year-old Miyona Miller, and Foote's unborn child. The mother and daughter were found strangled to death in the northeast Rochester apartment they shared with Carter on September 13th, 2020.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO