ST. PAUL, MN (December 1, 2021) - The 2022 season can’t come soon enough for infielder Jose Miranda. After putting up one of the most impressive Minor League seasons in Minnesota Twins franchise history, Miranda has primed himself for a spot in the Big League’s in 2022. Before that happens, however, the awards and honors keep rolling in for the eighth best prospect in the organization. Miranda was named the Twins MiLB.com Player of the Year. Four other Saints players received MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honors: BJ Boyd and Mark Contreras (outfielders), Andrew Albers (left-handed pitcher), and Jovani Moran (relief pitcher).

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO