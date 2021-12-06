ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advisory issued on eating fish from Lake Webb

Cover picture for the articleA state fish advisory issued for Lake Webb at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area cautions people about eating large amounts of black bass, Channel Catfish, Common Carp and Inland Silverside because of elevated levels of mercury. When consuming fish from Lake Webb, the following advice is issued:. •Women...

KERN COUNTY, CA
