Advisory issued on eating fish from Lake Webb

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Chain laws may be enacted in Uinta County, WY.
Comments / 0