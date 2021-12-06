Chris Noth had no idea late ‘SATC’ co-star Willie Garson had cancer

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO