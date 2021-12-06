ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Noth had no idea late ‘SATC’ co-star Willie Garson had cancer

By Lauren Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Noth says his late co-star Willie Garson hid his cancer battle from his co-stars — maybe a little too well. “No, most of us didn’t know,” the 67-year-old actor told The Guardian on Monday. “The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because...

pagesix.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Gushes Over Sarah Jessica Parker As They Wrap ‘SATC’ Revival — Photo

Chris Noth celebrated Sarah Jessica Parker with a sweet message on Instagram after they wrapped filming the first season of ‘And Just Like That’. Chris Noth, 66, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, looked like a sweet married couple after a night shoot for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, in New York City’s Madison Square Park on Nov. 8, but maybe that’s because they’ve been playing one since the 2008 movie that came after six seasons of the original HBO series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kristin Davis
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
newbeauty.com

The Sculpting Skin-Care Tool Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Are Using Before the ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The long-awaited premiere of And Just Like That is tonight for the show’s stars. More than 17 years have passed since Big flew to Paris to profess his love to Carrie in the final episode of Sex and the City. Over the past two decades, the women have aged gracefully, growing into their middle-aged years. To prepare for the glamorous premiere tonight Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are using sculpting skin-care tools from Pause Well-Aging.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Chris Noth on feuds, family and Mr Big: ‘I never saw him as an alpha male’

The Sex and the City star is back for the reboot, And Just Like That … He talks about bereavement, rebellion, the fun of acting – and the absence of Kim Cattrall. “I’m not supposed to talk for this long. I told my publicist beforehand: ‘I need to keep this short so I don’t give quotes I’ll regret,’” chuckles Chris Noth.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer
TODAY.com

Kristin Davis says 'SATC' reboot would 'never disrespect Samantha'

Kim Cattrall won't be appearing in the "Sex and the City" reboot, but one of her co-stars just confirmed that the series will indeed address what happened to her character. During an interview with TODAY Tuesday, Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte York on the show) told Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones that viewers will get some sort of explanation about Samantha Jones' absence when “And Just Like That…” premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kristin Davis Speaks Out Against ‘Frustrating’ and Ageist Criticism: ‘It Still Hurts’

Not here for the haters. Kristin Davis is speaking out against the ageist criticism she’s received since filming the Sex and the City revival series, … And Just Like That. While talking to Today, the 56-year-old actress said that while she expected some people to come out of the woodwork and comment on her age, it’s hard to turn a blind eye all the time. “I have to say, it still hurts,” she said on the Tuesday, December 7 episode.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Kristin Davis Weighs In on How ‘And Just Like That’ Will Address Kim Cattrall’s Absence: ‘We Would Never Disrespect Samantha’

It’s not Sex and the City without Samantha Jones — and that’s still the case, despite Kim Cattrall not being part of the upcoming revival, And Just Like That. “We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, right?” Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York on the series, said on the Today show on Tuesday, December 7.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker against Kim Cattrall's past criticisms: 'I feel very protective of her'

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker are bonded beyond their enduring on-screen Sex and the City love as Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw, respectively. Noth was recently asked about the absence of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones for the entirety of Sex and the City's six-season HBO run as well as the two spinoff feature-length films, in the HBO Max limited series revival And Just Like That..., due to premiere its first two episodes Thursday (Dec. 9).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Andy Cohen, Mark Consuelos & More Dream Guest Stars We'd Love to See in the SATC Revival

Watch: "Just Like That" Teaser Shows Carrie & Big Kissing. In a city as huge as New York, there's comfort in a familiar face. Sex and the City has had plenty of celebrity cameos over the years (Bon Jovi! Will Arnett!) but as revival series And Just Like That..., premiering on HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 9, introduces fans to a new slew of new SATC stars, we couldn't help but wonder which former fan favorites might reappear—and what fresh faces could join the franchise.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Garson died at the age of 57 in September following a battle with cancer. The actor portrayed Standford Blatch on the series, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

And Just Like That, We're in Love With Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's Beauty Looks All Over Again

It's been 6,499 days since Sex and the City ended and approximately 6,498 days that we've been waiting for the characters to return to our screens. Now the day is finally almost here: the first two episodes of HBO Max's highly anticipated (understatement of the year) new series And Just Like That... officially hits the streaming service on Dec. 9. In the revival show, familiar faces Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) pick up right where they left off, and we're also introduced to a handful of new characters, like Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis address rumors of fake 'SATC' reboot scenes

Did the stars of the "Sex and the City" reboot film fake scenes to prevent plot spoilers? It certainly seems like a possibility. During an interview with Stephen Colbert this week, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, on the much-anticipated series, seemed to suggest that the rumors might be true.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw in Dramatic Tulle Dress and Bubblegum Pink Pumps at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The moment that fashion lovers across the world have been waiting for has finally arrived — the “And Just Like That” red carpet premiere. The queen of footwear herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, arrived tonight in NY in a very Carrie Bradshaw ensemble. The actress sported a gray gown with a fitted bodice top, a layered pattern and a sweetheart neckline. The bottom of the Oscar de la Renta dress featured a dramatic puffed-up skirt complete with sparkly floral embellishments. The 56-year-old’s dress also paid homage to her character. One half of her dress featured a dusty pink tulle section, reminiscent of the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy