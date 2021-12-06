ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Spotlight for the week of December 6

kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat essay gives its title to her new collection of essays, These Precious Days, a collection that plumbs the depths of her experiences to create engaging pieces that are both self-portrait and landscape, each vibrant with emotion and rich in universal insight. Patchett’s most...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

kcrw.com

KCRW’s Top 10 Books of 2021

As in past years, this is a list of favorite books of the year. Critics who use the term "best books" are not thinking. Of the thousands of books published each year, no one has read enough to say which are the best. These are our favorites. 10. Rebecca Sacks...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Feminist Retelling of George Orwell’s ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ Being Courted for Screen Adaptation

Sandra Newman’s “Julia,” a feminist retelling of George Orwell’s much-adapted 1949 dystopian political novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” has found publishers on both sides of the pond. Variety understands that while film and TV rights won’t be optioned for several months yet, there is already tremendous interest in “Julia,” which will be published after Newman’s next novel “The Men” is released in 2022. Newman’s version is fully authorized by the Orwell Estate, which is is represented by literary agency A. M. Heath. Jason Arthur has acquired rights for the U.K. and Commonwealth excluding Canada, for Granta, from Victoria Hobbs at A.M. Heath. North American rights...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
Michigan Daily

It’s time for Facebook to end

It’s no coincidence that the best film from the 2010s was — according to Quentin Tarantino and myself — David Fincher’s “The Social Network.” At the time, the movie’s depiction of the protagonist, Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg), seemed a bit over-the-top. Today it feels like they held back. The inherent evils of Zuckerberg’s monstrosity have been evident for years; a solution cannot be delayed any longer.
INTERNET
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
locusmag.com

AudioFile’s Best SF/F Audiobooks

Has announced its list of the best science fiction & fantasy audiobooks for 2021:. Black Water Sister, Zen Cho (Recorded Books) Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Audible Studios) Remote Control , Nnedi Okorafor (Macmillan Audio) Rule of Cool , Matthew Siege (Podium) The Sandman: Act II, Neil Gaiman & Dirk...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
TV SERIES
Variety

Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

Friends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is one of those things you can’t predict. It doesn’t just come, it shows up and blesses you,” Oprah Winfrey, a friend of Avant, told Variety during an emotional conversation this weekend. “That is how you always felt if you were in Jacquie Avant’s presence. She showed up and you were blessed.” As partner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

‘It’s More Than A Moment. It’s A Movement’: Elaine Welteroth Discusses Her '#BuyBlack Friday Show' On Facebook

Black-owned businesses in the U.S. continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and the upcoming holiday season could be a make or break moment for many of them, according to Facebook, now known as Meta. As a result, more than a third of Black businesses expect to make at least half of their annual revenue in the last three months of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
Midland Daily News

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

LONDON (AP) — Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have...
CELL PHONES
kuaf.com

Let's talk about the best new artists & breakthroughs of 2021

We have many things to be grateful for: vaccines, a steady return to live events and a plethora of great tunes. We've already listed the best albums and songs of the year, so let's talk about the best new artists and breakthroughs of 2021. Join an online listening party featuring...
MUSIC
msf.org

A year in pictures 2021

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated around the world, as did the work our teams undertook to respond to it. But the pandemic took a backseat in many countries, as other crises and needs overtook the concerns of the people we assist. Our teams responded to crises of conflict...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Non-White Characters Represent Less Than 20% of French Film Protagonists, Study Says

A new study from the advocacy group Collectif 50/50 surveying French films from 2019 has revealed that 62% of local film protagonists are perceived as white, highlighting the underrepresentation of visible minorities in French cinema. The study, titled Cinégalités, was unveiled during a day-long conference hosted by Collectif 50/50 on Dec. 8 with several panels discussing the need for greater diversity and gender equality, as well initiatives aimed at curbing sexual harassment and violence in the film and TV industries. Out of the 115 highest-budgeted and highest grossing French films of 2019, the survey showed that only 13% of leading characters...
MOVIES
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off Message Requests on Instagram

You’re probably reading this article because you want to find out how to turn off Instagram message requests. This is a great idea since it will prevent people you're not following from bothering you with messages that you neither want to read nor reply to. This article will show you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

CNET Money launches weekly YouTube series

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. If your 2022 resolution is to get your finances on track and build wealth, good news: You can get...
TV & VIDEOS
kuaf.com

Pianist Craig Taborn practices the art of instant composing on 'Shadow Plays'

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, says Craig Taborn is one of the most inventive and resourceful pianists in improvised music today. In recent years, Taborn has recorded in acoustic and electric trios and in piano duos with peers Kris Davis and Vijay Iyer, among other projects. Kevin has a review of Taborn's first solo album in a decade, and he says, like the previous one, it's a stunner.
MUSIC
Complex

Greg Tate Dies at 64, Pioneering Work in Hip-Hop Journalism Celebrated

Greg Tate, the acclaimed music critic dubbed a “godfather of hip-hop journalism,” has died at age 64. Tate’s death was confirmed by a Duke University Press rep, according to Variety, and his cause of death has not been shared. Nate Chinen of WBGO initally broke the news on Twitter, according to Okayplayer, writing that the wordsmith was “a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.”
CELEBRITIES

