Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 8, 2021 4:00 PM ET. Vasant Prabhu - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. Hi, everyone. I’m Rayna Kumar, and I run Fintech Equity Research at UBS. We are now at the last session of UBS's TMT Conference. And we have saved the best for last, so grab your final cup of coffee for today. It is my pleasure to introduce Vasant Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer of Visa. Vasant, thanks for joining us today and closing our conference as a keynote.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO