Remembering Bob Dole: Veteran, GOP presidential nominee,

As the political world reacts to the death of Bob Dole, President Joe Biden has released a statement eulogizing the former senator and Republican nominee for president. In a press release, Biden spoke of his friendship with Dole throughout their political careers, describing the personal bond they had despite standing on opposite sides of the political spectrum. After rattling off several of the highlights from Dole’s political career, Biden honored the late senator as “an American statesman,” “a war hero,” and “a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”

