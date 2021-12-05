ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Remembering Bob Dole: Veteran, GOP presidential nominee,

pbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” Dole, who led the Republican party in the Senate for decades...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Iowa Capital Dispatch

At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Presidential Nominee#Gop#The Republican Party#Presidential Studies
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
KANSAS STATE
mediaite.com

Biden Leads Tributes to Bob Dole, Hails Former Republican Presidential Nominee as ‘An American Statesman’

As the political world reacts to the death of Bob Dole, President Joe Biden has released a statement eulogizing the former senator and Republican nominee for president. In a press release, Biden spoke of his friendship with Dole throughout their political careers, describing the personal bond they had despite standing on opposite sides of the political spectrum. After rattling off several of the highlights from Dole’s political career, Biden honored the late senator as “an American statesman,” “a war hero,” and “a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy