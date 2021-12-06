Heritage edges out Franklinton wrestling by 1 point

After a Tuesday match against Gallatin, White House Heritage is off to a 2-1 start in its third wrestling season. Creek Wood met the Patriots on their home turf to start the year. Junior Nathaniel Slough started off the night in the 145 weight class with a pin in the first period. He was followed by senior Kyle Watts (170) with another pin in the first against James Barber. Mason Hawk (182) was pinned in the first period, and eighth grader Jacob Mahoney (220) made it out of the first only to get pinned in the second.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO