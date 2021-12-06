ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage edges out Franklinton wrestling by 1 point

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLINTON — Heritage’s wrestling team squeaked out a tough win on...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Savannah Morning News

Santana brothers give South Effingham wrestling team a winning edge

GUYTON — Forty years ago, the Latin rock band Santana released the song “Winning.”. South Effingham’s Santana brothers, Emilio and Enrique Santana, are producing similar wrestling tunes. Just three weeks into the season, freshman Emilio, a 106-pounder, has compiled a 18-0 record, while older brother Enrique, a 160-pound junior, is...
northwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Gordon Lee scores home win over Heritage

The Gordon Lee Trojans won the first eight bouts, five by pin, and went on to a 59-21 victory over visiting Heritage Tuesday afternoon at Gordon Lee High School. Kadin Ellis (123 pounds) got things going with a major decision before Corbin Curd (130) and Cannon Voiles (140) followed up with pins.
HIGH SCHOOL
Danville Commercial-News

PREP WRESTLING: North Vermillion edges out Attica

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team's numbers was the major story of Tuesday's match with Attica. While the Falcons did not win a match by pin or decision, the amount of forfeit wins were enough to beat the Red Ramblers 42-39. Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew...
ATTICA, IN
swiowanewssource.com

PREP WRESTLING PREVIEW: Audubon has lucky 13 out for wrestling

AUDUBON – Numbers are on the upswing for Audubon. An even baker’s dozen – that’s a lucky 13 – are in competition for coach Tyler Christensen’s Wheelers this winter, and it’s led by a pair of strong state meet contenders. Cooper Nielsen was the lone Wheeler to make the state...
AUDUBON, IA
Hungry Horse News

Wrestling team starts out season with win in Polson

The Columbia Falls wrestling team started out on a high note, as the Wildcats won the Owen Invitational in Polson over the weekend. Coach Jessie Schaeffer has high expectations for the season, and keeps discipline strong in the wrestling room. “We just need to set the bar high, and we...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Rams blow out Red Rams

FRANKLINTON — Rolesville’s girls basketball team dominated Franklinton from start to finish in a 53-... Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FRANKLINTON, NC
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Wrestlers Help Out SE Warren In Wrestling Quad

The Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas Wrestling Squad will hold a quad meet tonight with Central Decatur, East Union, and Moravia. Four Melcher-Dallas athletes wrestle for the Warhawks in a long time sharing agreement between the two schools. Cole Metz, Anthony Schneider, Kael Caikoski and Matthew Addington wear green and white during the winter. Caikoski at 113 pounds had a 3-2 record ,Schneider is 1-4 at 145 pounds ,Metz wrestles 152 pounds and is 1-7 while Addington has yet to wrestle a varsity match at 113 pounds. First matches are scheduled to get underway at 5:30.
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: CCS falls to Crossroads Christian

Despite three players scoring in double figures, the Community Christian boys basketball team fell 8... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Franklinton basketball notches first win over Rolesville

FRANKLINTON — Franklinton’s boys basketball team won its first game of the season and its first sinc... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FRANKLINTON, NC
williamsonherald.com

Wrestling: Fairview edges Page; Summit goes 3-0

The Fairview High School wrestling team scored a narrow 40-36 win against longtime rival Page Tuesday night in Fairview. Boe Sanderson pinned Page’s Reese Olsen late in the second round in the 170-pound division to secure the victory for Fairview. The Patriots had built a 36-24 lead when Josh...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Times-Leader

Prep wrestling rolls out mats Saturday at Rick Link Invite

The 2021-22 high school wrestling season rolls out the mats in earnest Saturday with the Rick Link Invitational inside Union Local High School. Twenty teams from the tri-state area will converge on Morristown. In addition to the host Jets, schools represented are Barnesville, Beallsville, Bellaire, Bridgeport, Buckeye Local, Coshocton, Edison,...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Columbus Telegram

Lakeview wrestling seeks to wash out sour taste from state

Lakeview wrestling has recently started a new tradition. After some lean years with just a handful of guys at state, the program has produced at least seven in each of the past four years. Each of those trips to Omaha have included multiple medal winners and, a few years back,...
HIGH SCHOOL
thestokesnews.com

West edges North in wrestling meet

The Vikings’ Hunter Fulp gets the best of a Starmount wrestler. West Stokes’ Landon Neal pins a T.W. Andrews wrestler. North Stokes’ Danny Stevens gains position against Starmount. Stevens ended up winning by pin fall. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News. North Stokes and West Stokes...
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

WH Heritage has strong start to wrestling season

After a Tuesday match against Gallatin, White House Heritage is off to a 2-1 start in its third wrestling season. Creek Wood met the Patriots on their home turf to start the year. Junior Nathaniel Slough started off the night in the 145 weight class with a pin in the first period. He was followed by senior Kyle Watts (170) with another pin in the first against James Barber. Mason Hawk (182) was pinned in the first period, and eighth grader Jacob Mahoney (220) made it out of the first only to get pinned in the second.
HIGH SCHOOL
news8000.com

Holmen edges out West Salem to in gymnastics invite

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT)–Holmen took first in the West Salem Invitational by less than a point, beating West Salem 137.05 to 136.82. GMC took third with a 130.05 time, followed by Sauk Prairie, Caledonia, and Tomah. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
WEST SALEM, WI

