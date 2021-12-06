Heritage edges out Franklinton wrestling by 1 point

The Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas Wrestling Squad will hold a quad meet tonight with Central Decatur, East Union, and Moravia. Four Melcher-Dallas athletes wrestle for the Warhawks in a long time sharing agreement between the two schools. Cole Metz, Anthony Schneider, Kael Caikoski and Matthew Addington wear green and white during the winter. Caikoski at 113 pounds had a 3-2 record ,Schneider is 1-4 at 145 pounds ,Metz wrestles 152 pounds and is 1-7 while Addington has yet to wrestle a varsity match at 113 pounds. First matches are scheduled to get underway at 5:30.
