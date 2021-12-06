ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis to leave Statehouse, take county commission post

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Democratic Idaho lawmaker is leaving the Statehouse to serve as a commissioner in her home county, citing parenting demands and a desire to be more effective in government. Rep. Muffy Davis, the seven-time Paralympic medalist in skiing and cycling, will become a Blaine County...

