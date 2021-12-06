ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Investigators Find Potential Biomarker for SLE Severity

By Jared Kaltwasser
ajmc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with SLE had higher levels of Wnt5A if they were experiencing active disease. Wnt5A protein may be a useful non-invasive biomarker for disease severity in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to a new report. The study, published in the journal Immunologic Research, suggests higher levels of...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Researchers Identify Novel Biomarker, Therapeutic Target for Polycythemia Vera

The data set included 177 samples from polycythemia vera, essential thrombocytopenia, primary myelofibrosis, and healthy donors, from which the researchers found that MAPK14 was overexpressed in PV samples and was associated with more symptoms and worse outcomes. Study findings are offering new insights into potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets for...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Questionnaire May Facilitate Earlier SLE Diagnosis, Study Suggests

Dutch investigators found a screening questionnaire might be a good tool to identify patients warranting further testing for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A new report suggests it might be possible to identify patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) more quickly using a symptom questionnaire in combination with autoantibody screening. The...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Prevalence of primary sclerosing cholangitis in inflammatory bowel disease explored

(HealthDay)—The pooled prevalence of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is 2.16 percent in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a review published in the December issue of Gastroenterology. Brigida Barberio, from the University of Padova in Italy, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis assessing the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular Therapeutix announces topline results for phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED for short-term treatment of dry eye disease

Study shows statistically significant improvement for primary endpoint of bulbar conjunctival hyperemia for OTX-DED 0.2 mg and 0.3 mg formulations compared with vehicle hydrogel insert. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sle#Kidneys#Biomarkers#Disease#Immunologic Research#The University Of Iowa
ajmc.com

Postmarketing Surveillance Study Finds Ixazomib Safety Profile Acceptable in RRMM

Real-world evidence from Japan found ixazomib has an acceptable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMS). Results of an all-case postmarketing surveillance study conducted in Japan found ixazomib has an acceptable safety profile for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) in clinical practice. Findings were published in Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Genomic Profiling Identifies 3 NSCLC Subtypes Predictive of Adjuvant Therapy Outcomes

Next-generation sequencing uncovered 3 subtypes of epidermal growth factor receptor–mutant stage 2 and 3 non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that predicted patient outcomes to adjuvant therapy. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) may help predict response to adjuvant therapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutant stage 2 and 3 non–small cell...
CANCER
Nature.com

The METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis promotes pyroptosis and M1 polarization of macrophages and contributes to liver fibrosis

Pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages, via activating hepatic stellate cells, contribute to liver fibrosis. In this study, we examined the mechanism and the significance of a signaling axis, METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, in regulating pyroptosis and M1 polarization of hepatic macrophages. Liver fibrosis model was established in vivo by CCl4 treatment; M1 polarization was induced in vitro by treating macrophages with lipopolysaccharide or interferon Î³. Expressions of METTL3, MALAT1, PTBP1, USP8, and TAK1 were measured by RT-PCR and/or Western blot in Kupffer cells (KCs) isolated from in vivo model or in vitro activated macrophages. Macrophage phenotypes including inflammation (RT-qPCR analysis of a panel of proinflammatory cytokines and ELISA on productions of interleukin (IL)âˆ’1Î² and IL-18) and pyroptosis (Western blot of NLRP3, Caspase-1, and GSDMD) were investigated. The impact of METTL3 on m6A methylation of MALAT1 was examined by methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), the interaction between PTBP1 and MALAT1 or USP8 mRNA by combining RNA pull-down, RIP, and RNA stability assays, and the crosstalk between USP8 and TAK1 by co-immunoprecipitation and protein degradation assays. Functional significance of individual component of METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis was assessed by combining gain-of-function and loss-of-function approaches. In KCs isolated from in vivo liver fibrosis model or in vitro M1-polarized macrophages, METTL3 was up-regulated, and sequentially, it increased MALAT1 level via m6A methylation, which promoted USP8 mRNA degradation through the interaction with PTBP1. Reduced USP8 expression regulated the ubiquitination and protein stability of TAK1, which promoted pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages. The signaling cascade METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, by essentially stimulating pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages, aggravates liver fibrosis. Therefore, targeting individual components of this axis may benefit the treatment of liver fibrosis.
CANCER
Medscape News

In Long COVID, CPET Finds Abnormalities Other Tests Don't

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Individuals who continue to experience shortness of breath post-acute COVID-19 despite normal chest imaging and pulmonary function tests appear to have respiratory and circulatory abnormalities that are detectable with cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET), new research suggests.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Oncologists Report Barriers to Biomarker Testing, Survey Finds

Biomarker testing has become increasingly important for making informed, personalized treatment decisions for patients with cancer. However, a new nationwide survey conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) highlights a range of challenges to biomarker use — most notably, lab turnaround time, the cost of testing, and inadequate insurance coverage.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Post-discharge Thromboembolic Events in Patients with COVID-19

The findings of a new study published on JAMA Network Open suggest post-discharge anticoagulation therapy may be warranted for COVID-19 patients with a high risk of thromboembolism. The cohort study included 2832 adult patients hospitalised with COVID-19 at five US hospitals from March 1 to November 30, 2020. Thirty six...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis promotes immunity escape but limits the size of liver tumor in a rat orthotopic transplantation model

Liver fibrosis playsÂ a crucial role in promoting tumor immune escape and tumor aggressiveness for liver cancer. However, an interesting phenomenon is that the tumor size of liver cancer patients with liver fibrosis is smaller than that of patients without liver fibrosis. In this study, 16 SD rats were used to establish orthotopic liver tumor transplantation models with Walker-256 cell lines, respectively on the fibrotic liver (n"‰="‰8, LF group) and normal liver (n"‰="‰8, control group). MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was used to monitor the size of the tumors. All rats were executed at the third week after modeling, and the immunohistochemical staining was used to reflect the changes in the tumor microenvironment. The results showed that, compared to the control group, the PD-L1 (programmed cell death protein receptor-L1) expression was higher, and the neutrophil infiltration increased while the effector (CD8+) T cell infiltration decreased in the LF group. Additionally, the expression of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase-9) of tumor tissue in the LF group increased. Three weeks after modeling, the size of tumors in the LF group was significantly smaller than that in the control group (382.47"‰Â±"‰195.06Â mm3 vs. 1736.21"‰Â±"‰657.25Â mm3, P"‰<"‰0.001). Taken together, we concluded that liver fibrosis facilitated tumor immunity escape but limited the expansion of tumor size.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Researchers Find Potential Diagnostic for Migraine in Sinuses

In a small study, researchers identified high nasal-paranasal sinus nitric oxide and carbon monoxide levels as potential migraine biomarkers. High levels of nitric oxide (NO) and carbon monoxide (CO) suctioned out from the nasal-paranasal sinuses can be used to distinguish migraineurs from healthy controls, according to study results published in BMC Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Increased Risk of Fracture Found in Children With Atopic Dermatitis

Children with atopic dermatitis were shown to be at an increased risk of fractures compared with the general population, with systemic use of corticosteroid and antihistamine therapy cited as mediating factors. Risk of fractures may be elevated in children with atopic dermatitis (AD), according to study findings published recently in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Elevated sPAP a Mortality Risk Factor in Elderly MI Patients

This is a summary of a preprint research study by Salim Barywani, MD, PhD, from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, and colleagues published on Research Square and provided to you by Medscape. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed. The full text of the study can be found on researchsquare.com.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Investigators Estimate Cost of Extending HER2-Directed Therapy With Biosimilars in British Columbia

Costs of extending human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) therapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer were estimated in a retrospective study. Eligibility to continue receiving human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-suppression therapy for metastatic breast cancer (mBC) in British Columbia is not unlimited. In a retrospective study presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, investigators sought to estimate the costs per patient (N = 230) of extending therapy beyond coverage limits.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Pediatric Patients With ASMD Show Significant Improvement in Olipudase Alfa Trial

Findings from the single-arm, open-label ASCEND-Peds trial suggest olipudase alfa is well-tolerated and may lead to clinically meaningful improvements in patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) who do not have neurovisceral manifestations. There are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), also known as Niemann-Pick disease (NPD),...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

High Rates of Polypharmacy-Associated Adverse Events Seen in Those Aging With HIV

People aging with HIV have more drug–drug interactions compared with those without HIV, according to results of an observational study. Results of an observational study revealed that for each additional medication, people aging with HIV have more drug–drug interactions compared with those without HIV. Findings, published in The Lancet Healthy...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Novel Heart Failure Rehab Intervention May Hold Economic Value in the Longer Term

A secondary analysis of economic outcomes–related data from the Rehabilitation Therapy in Older Acute Heart Failure Patients trial attempted to answer if a novel 12-week rehabilitation intervention held cost-effective value. Because its long-term value remains uncertain, the cost-effectiveness of a novel 12-week intervention for patients with acute heart failure (HF)—especially...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy