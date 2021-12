Indian two wheeler industry is facing crisis. Production in November is expected to be 25–30% lower than initial planned output. As this Economic Times article reports, manufacturers and dealers are sitting on huge inventory and even festive sales turned out to be a damp squib. The demand is so weak that reduction in production might have to be continued in the month of December as well causing the entire industry to shrink in 2022 fiscal year 2022, making it a third straight year of de-growth.

