The Miami Dolphins are finally getting a rest. After playing through the first 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the bye week is finally here for the Dolphins and they can take a breather, collect themselves, and get ready for one final push toward the postseason. Despite starting 1-7, including a seven-game losing streak, the 6-7 Dolphins are just outside the AFC playoff picture, with the possibility of not only joining the “in the hunt” teams, but of becoming the first team to start 1-7 and make the playoffs. It would mark an incredible turnaround for a team once among the league’s worst.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO