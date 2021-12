The Chargers are playing their game in the early window so I hope you’re all up and getting ready for what should be one of the best matchups on this week’s slate. Both the Chargers and Bengals are fighting to keep some level of control over their postseason destiny. As of now, the Bengals have a one-win advantage on the season and a victory today for the Bolts would go a long way in keeping them in the thick of the race in the AFC.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO