China Fires Back at U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of Olympic Games: ‘Chinese Are Relieved’
By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
2 days ago
China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
JOE Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin and forgot to turn on his mic during the high stakes call as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms. The two-hour meeting between the two leaders comes after Moscow ramped up its wargames in recent weeks, sparking fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe.
The threat of a U.S.-China war over Taiwan has become a topic of increasing concern in Washington. According to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., war with China is only a matter of strategic financial deterrence. "China knows that any sort of military intervention in Taiwan would be very costly," he said...
UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded.
“The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.”
The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang.
“Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bolstering Taiwan's defenses is an urgent task and essential to deterring the threat of invasion by China, the Pentagon's top official for Asia said on Wednesday, adding that U.S. partners were stepping up their military presence in the region. Tensions between Taiwan and China have...
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was "not on the table," as tension between Moscow and Washington eased slightly after a virtual summit this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Chinese plans to build a base in the Atlantic send jitters to the US with problems in the Indo-Pacific. Seeing Peoples Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship in the western sphere will soon set Washington facing Beijing in its backyard. Equatorial Guinea will be its gateway to the Atlantic Ocean, causing...
Omicron is the end of the road for China’s zero-Covid policy. The Communist Party cannot plausibly suppress a variant that spreads with lightning speed through asymptomatic cases that escape surveillance. Any such attempt would probably fail. Even if total suppression could be achieved, the social, economic, and strategic costs of...
The president of the International Olympic Committee has done his best to stay neutral as Canada, Britain and Australia followed the United States in announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in Beijing
"I don't think the United States is prepared to go to war in Ukraine. I don't think the United States is prepared to go to war over Taiwan," former Naval War College researcher Lyle Goldstein told Newsweek.
IOC President Thomas Bach can't escape repeated questions about Peng Shuai and issues raised by two video calls the IOC has had with her. The calls were aimed at conveying a message that Peng was safe despite being absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault almost six weeks ago.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority, as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Beijing.
Members of the House voted 428-1 to pass the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which requires corporations to prove "with clear and convincing evidence" that any goods imported from the region were not made using forced labor.
"Right now, Beijing is orchestrating a brutal and accelerating campaign of repression against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote.
"In Xinjiang, across China, millions are enduring outrageous human rights abuses: from mass surveillance and disciplinary policing; to mass torture including solitary confinement and forced sterilizations; intimidation of journalists and activists who is have dared to expose the truth."
There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
CNN By Allie Malloy and Kate Sullivan, CNN The Biden administration will not send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. US athletes will still be allowed to compete in
With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well.
ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group, which has a wide presence in Turkey, welcomed a U.S. boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing, and called on other countries to do the same. The White House said on Monday U.S. government officials would boycott the Winter Olympics...
