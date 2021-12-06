ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Fires Back at U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of Olympic Games: ‘Chinese Are Relieved’

By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina on Monday blasted the Biden administration’s decision to enact a “diplomatic boycott” on the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and used it to further its own conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus. [. Read:. Biden ‘Considering’ Boycotting Winter Olympics in Beijing ]. “To be honest, Chinese...

americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
Deadline

China Says U.S. Will “Pay A Price” For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics; Australia Joins Protest; NBC Caught In The Middle

UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded. “The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.” The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang. “Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
Telegraph

Omicron is a horrible dilemma for zero-Covid China

Omicron is the end of the road for China’s zero-Covid policy. The Communist Party cannot plausibly suppress a variant that spreads with lightning speed through asymptomatic cases that escape surveillance. Any such attempt would probably fail. Even if total suppression could be achieved, the social, economic, and strategic costs of...
WSOC Charlotte

Even amid boycott, IOC still hit with Peng Shuai questions

IOC President Thomas Bach can't escape repeated questions about Peng Shuai and issues raised by two video calls the IOC has had with her. The calls were aimed at conveying a message that Peng was safe despite being absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault almost six weeks ago.
AFP

US House votes to punish China over Uyghur treatment

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority, as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Beijing. Members of the House voted 428-1 to pass the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which requires corporations to prove "with clear and convincing evidence" that any goods imported from the region were not made using forced labor. "Right now, Beijing is orchestrating a brutal and accelerating campaign of repression against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote. "In Xinjiang, across China, millions are enduring outrageous human rights abuses: from mass surveillance and disciplinary policing; to mass torture including solitary confinement and forced sterilizations; intimidation of journalists and activists who is have dared to expose the truth."
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
News Channel 3-12

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

CNN By Allie Malloy and Kate Sullivan, CNN The Biden administration will not send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. US athletes will still be allowed to compete in The post White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
Reuters

Uyghurs in Turkey welcome U.S. boycott of Olympics

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group, which has a wide presence in Turkey, welcomed a U.S. boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing, and called on other countries to do the same. The White House said on Monday U.S. government officials would boycott the Winter Olympics...
