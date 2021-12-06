Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...

