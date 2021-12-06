ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By Brian Witte 
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee’s 18-6 vote on the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJLA

Md. lawmakers to convene, plan to override Hogan's veto of bill funding Purple Line grants

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Maryland General Assembly will convene Monday morning and MDOT’s Purple Line light rail project will be on the agenda. While construction continues at a snail’s pace in downtown Silver Spring, elected officials in Annapolis are planning to override a bill on Monday vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year. The bill would allocate $2 million in grants to businesses impacted by Purple Line construction in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Redistricting: these are the likely next steps after Annapolis Special Session

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — We’re coming off a contentious week in Annapolis. Democrats passed a new congressional map for Maryland with the governor threatening to sue. Even before Democrats passed Maryland’s new redistricting map, redrawing congressional boundaries, Governor Larry Hogan was threatening legal action. This week, democrats...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
wnav.com

Maryland lawmakers elect Dereck Davis state treasurer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have elected Del. Dereck Davis to be the state’s treasurer. The General Assembly voted to elect him Thursday at the end of its four-day special session on redistricting. Davis is a Prince George’s County Democrat. He has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 1995 and has served as chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee. The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Acevero sole Democrat to vote against party-backed Maryland redistricting map

As a Democratic-dominated legislature approved Maryland’s new congressional map on Thursday, Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery Village) joined Republicans in voting against it. Acevero, who represents District 39, was the only Democrat to break ranks and vote against a map drawn up by a legislative committee. The unofficial tally was...
MARYLAND STATE
New Haven Register

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Pancakes and politics: Virginia lawmakers discuss upcoming session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia legislators met at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The four Republicans there talked about their plans for the upcoming general assembly session. Virginia Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman as well as Delegates Kathy Byron...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Nancy Kopp
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lawmakers announce $140 million for Maryland infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced that Maryland has received $144,181,000 for Fiscal Year 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act they voted to enact to modernize the state’s water infrastructure and deliver safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that put Marylanders to work in good-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Republican lawmakers criticize legislature's proposed redistricting map days before special session

In a corner of the Urbana Park and Ride on Friday, a trio of western Maryland lawmakers voiced opposition to a congressional redistricting map the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature will use as a starting point to redraw the state’s lines. The lawmakers, all Republicans, argued the Democrats’ proposal would maintain what...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Senate#Legislature#Vetoes#Western Maryland#Democrats#U S House#The House Of Delegates#General Assembly#Citizens#Republicans#Congressional District#Democratic
WITF

Pa. lawmakers prepare for a month of intense redistricting negotiations

Hundreds of small decisions go into the drawing of congressional and state House and Senate maps. (Philadelphia) — Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. However, points of contention still remain between Republicans and Democrats, and staffers with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbtw.com

South Carolina lawmakers hear concerns about proposed redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A panel of state lawmakers listened to some public input on a proposed congressional map plan Monday morning. State lawmakers are currently redrawing political lines in South Carolina using data from the 2020 Census. Critics of the proposal unveiled last Tuesday said the changes lawmakers are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
krwg.org

New Mexico Lawmakers Send Redistricting Plan To Governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-led Legislature has approved an overhaul of New Mexico’s three congressional districts that would reshape a Republican-dominated district in a southern oil-production region. The state House voted Saturday to approve a redistricting bill from Democratic state Rep. Georgene Louis of Albuquerque and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
nbc16.com

Oregon lawmaker speaks on goals of upcoming special session

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature will meet on Monday for a special session that will focus on renters and landlords. The session will address a package put forward by the governor that looks to stop evictions and help renters through the winter months by:. Extending ‘safe harbor’ protections...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy