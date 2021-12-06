Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced that Maryland has received $144,181,000 for Fiscal Year 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act they voted to enact to modernize the state’s water infrastructure and deliver safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that put Marylanders to work in good-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.
Comments / 0