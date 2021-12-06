ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinCEN seeks comment on potential rule targeting illicit U.S. real estate financing

 2 days ago
The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) on Monday said it was seeking input on a potential rule addressing money laundering and other illicit activity in the U.S. real estate market.

Reuters

Reuters

