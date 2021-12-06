BBQ Turned Pizza? This Lansing Favorite is Opening a New Restaurant

I've written about Okemos before, so this is just a refresher course, with some extra old photos in the gallery below. Michigan Place Names says the first white settler was Sanford Marsh, arriving in 1839. He turned this little area into a post where he (and others) could trade with the local members of the Ojibwe tribe. In fact, this little area was first called 'Sanford' when it got its first post office the following year. Through the years 1840 & 1841, the town was platted by Freeman Bray, who named the community as 'Hamilton' after one of his heroes, Alexander Hamilton. In most cases, a town is usually named after its post office, but in this case, the postal station remained as 'Sanford' while the village was called 'Hamilton'.

OKEMOS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO