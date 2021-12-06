ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

BBQ Turned Pizza? This Lansing Favorite is Opening a New Restaurant

By Kristen Matthews
 2 days ago
There is going to be even more variety to look forward to in the Lansing foodie scene in the New Year. Just last night (Dec. 5th), with a slyly worded "announcement" on their Facebook page, Saddleback BBQ posed a very important question to Lansing:. Basically, but not quite, announcing...

1240 WJIM

Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
TECUMSEH, MI
1240 WJIM

You Have To Try Elvis Bread At Good Truckin Diner In REO Town

What do you say when they give you Elvis Bread at Good Truckin Diner in REO Town?. Good Truckin Diner is the little diner in REO Town with GIGANTIC tastes and flavor. It's an institution. Usually, during warmer weather, there's more space because you can eat outside. But when it's a little chilly, the tiny inside gets packed pretty quickly. Because the food is so good.
RESTAURANTS
1240 WJIM

More Vintage Lansing, 1900-1960

I've done a few of these already – photo galleries of Lansing that show street scenes, products, memorabilia, little oddities, souvenirs, postcards, old buildings, restaurants, etc. Well, here's another...the fourth one, to be exact. This is not a history lesson, just a (hopefully) enjoyable gallery that depicts Lansing up to...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Mid-December Warm-Up Will Have Michigan Winter Feeling More Like Spring

The calendar may read December, but the weather is going to feel a bit more like April or May these next couple of weeks. According to MLive, Michigan is going to see a "blowtorch" warm-up in the middle of December. What's a "blowtorch" warm-up? Really, it's just a funny name given to the warm-up by meteorologists based on how it looks on the weather map. The only thing you really need to know is that it's about to get unseasonably warm in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Okemos: Once a Successful Farm Community, Now a Big City Suburb

I've written about Okemos before, so this is just a refresher course, with some extra old photos in the gallery below. Michigan Place Names says the first white settler was Sanford Marsh, arriving in 1839. He turned this little area into a post where he (and others) could trade with the local members of the Ojibwe tribe. In fact, this little area was first called 'Sanford' when it got its first post office the following year. Through the years 1840 & 1841, the town was platted by Freeman Bray, who named the community as 'Hamilton' after one of his heroes, Alexander Hamilton. In most cases, a town is usually named after its post office, but in this case, the postal station remained as 'Sanford' while the village was called 'Hamilton'.
OKEMOS, MI
1240 WJIM

