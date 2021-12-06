No cheap shots: No 10’s carefully crafted portraits – in pictures
Forget awkward office head shots – Boris Johnson has flown several newly appointed official photographers around the world to take carefully staged press images of key members of his government in front of famous landmarks tenuously connected with their brief or personality. The pictures have sparked controversy for using taxpayers’ money to pay the photographers’ salaries, rumoured in some cases to be six figures, and for seeking to carefully control the government’s image
