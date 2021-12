(Bloomberg) — It will take more than omicron to knock U.S. stock exchanges and market makers off their game. Michael Blaugrund, the New York Stock Exchange’s chief operating officer, said he awoke on the day after Thanksgiving to signs that the new Covid-19 variant was roiling U.S. markets. Still, he was confident the NYSE could handle the crunch, having spent the previous 18 months watching markets whipsawed by the pandemic.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO