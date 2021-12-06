ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from 49ers-Seahawks: It was all good just a week ago

By Niners Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers lost their sixth game of the season after a gut-wrenching defeat to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. Niners head coach...

Field Gulls

Rest of the NFC West, Week 12: 49ers do Seahawks a favor by toppling Vikings

In a week that saw a number of results across the NFL go the Seattle Seahawks’ way, the San Francisco 49ers delivered one of the most important in their 34-26 defeat of the Vikings, which dropped Minnesota to 5-6 on the season. While the Cardinals sat on the bye, the Rams made things a lot harder for themselves in their quest to catch up with Arizona by dropping their third straight game, this time to Green Bay at Lambeau.
NFL
USA Today

Seahawks home underdogs for Week 13 matchup with 49ers

The Seahawks are officially one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, which is why this matchup with the 49ers was flexed out of the Sunday night timeslot. It was a good call be the league, as Seattle is in a tailspin while San Francisco is on the rise.
NFL
NBC Bay Area

49ers' Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner Expected to Miss Seahawks Game in Week 13

Samuel, Warner expected out for 49ers' Week 13 game at Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 without two of the team's top performers on offense and defense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner are expected...
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

Three Seahawks takeaways from devastating Week 12 loss to Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football

The Seahawks Week 12 game against the Washington Football Team was set up as a “last stand” for a Seattle team that could not afford to drop to 3-8. Their only hopes hinged on getting to 4-7 and then going on a huge run after that. Well, that did not happen on Monday Night Football‘s Seahawks-WFT matchup and now star quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach are left picking up the pieces of a team that is heading towards a crossroads. One path sees these two give it one more shot as a duo and the other most likely sees Carroll replaced or Wilson traded. The dynamic between a head coach and a franchise player is something that cannot be underestimated when it comes to team chemistry.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

Deebo Samuel out 1-2 weeks, Fred Warner ruled out for 49ers-Seahawks, other injury updates from Kyle Shanahan

63 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner were among the players who exited Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings due to injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday and provided several injury updates, including those suffered by Samuel and Warner.
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: Time of possession will be key in Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The 49ers have been ball-hogs the last three weeks, while the Seahawks simply haven’t. That approach shouldn’t change in a crucial Week 13 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers have discovered a simple identity that works. Don’t let opposing offenses have the ball. This strategy from head coach Kyle Shanahan and...
NFL
#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Niners
NESN

The Seahawks activate Adrian Peterson for Week 13 against the 49ers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Seattle has activated Adrian Peterson from the practice squad for their Week 13 game against the 49ers. Peterson has been with the Seahawks for less than a week but is expected to play on Sunday. Seattle is hurting at running back; Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, and Travis Homer are all questionable with various injuries. In three games for the Titans this season, Peterson accrued 82 yards on 27 attempts for one touchdown, and his average three yards per carry is a long way off his career average of 4.6. Peterson is a bandaid on a bad situation in Seattle, so this doesn’t seem like a long-term marriage. However, it’ll be interesting to see how Peterson performs with a different offense in front of him.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Week 13 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Coming off of a Monday night game, the Seahawks held a walk-through practice instead of their usual Wednesday practice, so the injury report below is an estimation of participation had they held a full practice. Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, who started at left guard in place of an injured Damien...
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
ourcommunitynow.com

Observations from a bad 49ers loss to Seahawks

The 49ers’ showing in Seattle was about as bad as it gets. Turnovers, penalties, and zero second-half points spelled the end of their three-game winning streak as the Seahawks beat them 30-23 at Lumen Field on Sunday.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Rost’s Takeaways: Seahawks-49ers still delivers primetime drama

They should’ve been left in primetime after all. You can hardly blame the NFL for flexing the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers out of the Sunday night slot. The Seahawks had three wins heading into Week 13 and ranked 31st in total offense and 32nd in total defense (though the latter has been improving over the past couple weeks). The 49ers have fared better this year, yet still sit in third place in the NFC West.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

NFL Week 13: 49ers at Seahawks live updates

347 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers pass rush gets to Russell Wilson once again on 3rd down, breaking up Wilson's pass attempt, and forcing another Seattle punt. SACK ALERT: After being inactive last weekend,...
NFL

