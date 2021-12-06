5 takeaways from 49ers-Seahawks: It was all good just a week ago

The Seahawks Week 12 game against the Washington Football Team was set up as a “last stand” for a Seattle team that could not afford to drop to 3-8. Their only hopes hinged on getting to 4-7 and then going on a huge run after that. Well, that did not happen on Monday Night Football‘s Seahawks-WFT matchup and now star quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach are left picking up the pieces of a team that is heading towards a crossroads. One path sees these two give it one more shot as a duo and the other most likely sees Carroll replaced or Wilson traded. The dynamic between a head coach and a franchise player is something that cannot be underestimated when it comes to team chemistry.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO