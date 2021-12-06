ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

By Antoinette Bueno
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking...

www.etonline.com

allkpop.com

Big Hit Music reveals the reason why the BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts

BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in almost eight years since their debut. On December 6, BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - surprised fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts. As soon as they opened their accounts, all the members began sharing photos with their fans. In an instance, the BTS members gained millions of followers.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Connecticut

BTS Announces Hiatus, Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest'

BTS is heading for a break. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" Big Hit Music confirmed in a Twitter statement. "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
CELL PHONES
Sea Coast Echo

BTS individually join Instagram

BTS have all individually joined Instagram. The Grammy-nominated K-pop group already had a shared account for the band but they have now set up their own individual pages, days after announcing plans for an "extended break". Less than a day after creating their accounts on the platform, the band members...
THEATER & DANCE
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
107.3 PopCrush

The Individual Members of BTS Finally Joined Instagram: Here Are Their Handles and First-Ever Posts!

All seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have finally made their solo debuts on Instagram. The superstar music group boasts more than 55 million followers and nearly 1,000 posts on their official group Instagram. Now their fans can keep up with the individual members of BTS via their own verified accounts on the app.
THEATER & DANCE
thebrag.com

Everything that happened since the members of BTS joined Instagram

So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did. All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.
THEATER & DANCE

