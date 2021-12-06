ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle To Perform During Netflix Is a Joke 2022 Comedy Festival

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Despite recent controversy and allegations of being canceled, Dave Chappelle continues to remain booked and busy. The comedian was recently announced as one of over 100 performers during the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival set to take place during the spring of 2022. In October , Netflix employees protested the company for Chappelle’s transphobic jokes during his recent comedy special The Closer .

The 48-year-old addressed the ongoing issue during a show, Untitled , in late October. “Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix because he’s the only one that hasn’t canceled me yet,” Chappelle said.

In a press release announcing the comedy festival, no comments were made about any specific talent. Robbie Praw, Netflix’s Director of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, shared excitement for the event.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” he remarked. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

The 11-day comedy fest in Los Angeles will feature over 130 artists including Chappelle, Chris Rock , Deon Cole , Marlon Wayans , Wanda Sykes , and Kevin Hart .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix Comedy (@netflixisajoke)

The festival will take place across over 25 venues including  Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl, The Wiltern, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, YouTube Theater, and Crypto.com Arena (formerly STAPLES Center) from April 28-May 8, 2022. Tickets for all festival events will go on sale to the general public Friday, December 10th at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday (Dec. 7). Select shows will be recorded and available in their entirety at a later date on Netflix.

