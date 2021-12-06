ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC Supreme Court Suspends All Candidate Filing Due to Redistricting Suits

North Carolina -- Dec 8, 2021 The North Carolina Supreme Court has suspended candidate for all statewide offices. for the 2022 primary elections, according to a press release from the State Board of Elections. Filing will be halted for all municipal candidates and races on Wednesday, including races originally scheduled for this November, as well as any filing period in January for those contests.
Taylorsville Times

Court order: Filing period suspended in NC

By order of the North Carolina Supreme Court, filing for all offices for the 2022 primary is suspended, according to Patrick Wike, Director of the Alexander County Board of Elections. The NC State Board of Elections received this order in the late afternoon hours of December 8, 2021. The March...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

NC Court stops candidate filings for US House, General Assembly seats

Candidate filing for North Carolina U.S. House of Representatives, as well as all General Assembly seats in the state, have been halted by a court order. Candidate filing for those seats, along with local municipal seats, judgeships, and other local offices, opened today as scheduled at noon. However, the North...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
portcitydaily.com

Court of Appeals suspends filing for US House, NC Senate and House

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has temporarily suspended candidate filing for U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House contests. Monday morning, it issued the order that prevents boards of elections from filing candidates for the offices until further notice. This is in response to lawsuits alleging that the Republican-led general assembly engaged in gerrymandering.
WILMINGTON, NC
NC candidate filing for 2022 elections to begin Monday

Candidate filing for 2022 elections in North Carolina — including those for Congress, the General Assembly, judgeships and local offices — is starting as scheduled. The State Board of Elections and election offices in all 100 counties begin accepting candidate documents and filing fees at noon Monday. Filing ends at midday Dec. 17.
