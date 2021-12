When you think of today's NASCAR Xfinity Series, a couple of names might pop up. Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, and many more talented drivers. But most of the time probably running 20th or so is a man by the name of Josh Williams. The one with the down to earth personality and the awesome mullet blowing in the air on race day. The one who pilots the 92 orange and blue Chevy Camaro for DGM Motorsports. This is Josh Williams: Xfinity Series favorite underdog.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO