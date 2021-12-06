Capital One to end overdraft fees for customers

Capital One has become the first big bank to remove overdraft charges, providing relief to its customers. Overdraft charges have been a huge source of income for banks at the expense of their cash-strapped customers but now, banks are eliminating the charges after being heavily criticized for the same. "The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank. "Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families." The announcement made on Wednesday confirmed that the bank was removing all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, becoming the first big bank to do so, reported CNN Business.

