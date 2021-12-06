ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Capital One to end overdraft fees for customers

 5 days ago

Capital One announced last week it will get rid of overdraft fees for its...

Capital One has become the first big bank to remove overdraft charges, providing relief to its customers. Overdraft charges have been a huge source of income for banks at the expense of their cash-strapped customers but now, banks are eliminating the charges after being heavily criticized for the same. "The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank. "Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families." The announcement made on Wednesday confirmed that the bank was removing all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, becoming the first big bank to do so, reported CNN Business.
Inflation hit 39-year high in November, surging to 6.8%

Inflation hit a new high in November. The concerning report makes it the highest rate of inflation since 1982. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
