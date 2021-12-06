Considering A Whole House Renovation?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The so-called “hell house” for sale in Colorado Springs earlier this year will soon be back on the housing market. This time, the house looks like a dream after massive renovations. (credit: Mimi Foster) The five-bedroom home at 4525 Churchill Court on the southwest side of Colorado Springs was initially advertised as a “little slice of hell” and was on the market for $580,000. (credit: 719 Staging & Design) It was not livable after angry tenants, unable to pay rent, destroyed the interior with black spray paint and a swinging hammer. There was also a refrigerator full of meat in the basement that hadn’t had electricity for about a year. (credit: 719 Staging & Design) Now, the home is hardly recognizable after it was flipped and renovated. The home is being staged by 719 Staging & Design. The property is expected to hit the market on Thursday at a price that’s still to be determined.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO