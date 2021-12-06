Considering A Whole House Renovation?

In early August, Gloria Jean Lewis, 61, walked into her completely remodeled home in Greenwood, Miss., with a huge sigh of relief. She has lived in the house since 1998. But years of decay led to countless issues: a collapsing roof, bad plumbing, sinking floors, no central air conditioning and heating, inadequate wiring. Because she meets the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's standards as a long-term and low-income resident, Lewis qualified for a remodeling grant from the Mississippi Home Corporation's HOME Investment Partnerships Program, a state-administered initiative that helps finance safe and affordable housing. The remodeling was done by Delta Design Build Workshop (Delta DB), a social impact design-build firm based in Greenwood. "There were so many things I had to get done," says Lewis. "Without the grant, I know for a fact I wouldn't have been able to fix everything."
