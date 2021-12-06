ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more reflect on their music’s impact during ﻿Variety﻿’s Hitmakers Brunch.

Cover picture for the articleVariety honored the top 25 music acts of 2021 on Saturday, with Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish and others taking home high honors at its fifth annual Hitmakers Brunch. Lil Nas X was crowned innovator of the year and reflected on how much his life has...

Olivia Rodrigo Is Songwriter of the Year at Editorials24’s Hitmakers Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Editorials24’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist...
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T, City Girls, Jack Harlow & More Attend Variety’s Hitmakers Event

Yesterday’s Variety Hitmakers Event saw famous faces from all over come together to celebrate some of the biggest moments of 2021. Chloe Bailey, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Pusha T, City Girls, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and countless others were all in attendance, showing off their stylish outfits, accepting their awards, and chatting with the press about what they’ve got in store for us next.
NewsTimes

Chloe Bailey Honors Lil Nas X With Variety Hitmakers’ Innovator Award: ‘He Delivers Creatively Like No Other’

“There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better,” Bailey said. “By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door.”
Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
Variety

Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers and Hitbreakers Revealed

What contrasts in mood the two most dominating songs of 2021 offered us: hovering and over him. With “Levitating,” Dua Lipa floated a record that really did feel lighter than air, while in “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo was crying in a car, seeming anything but liberated by her new vehicular freedom. That the year should be led by two songs at such opposite ends of the scale felt fitting: Is our spirit at last buoyant, with quarantine conditions lifting a bit? Or is breaking up — or away — still hard to do, whether it’s escaping the pandemic or leaving your first boyfriend? So many of the moods of 2021 could be found throughout the year’s top 25 smashes, whose streaming and airplay data were used to determine who belongs in Variety’s annual Hitmakers Impact Report — our roundup of the producers, songwriters, mixers, managers and key executives who made the smashes happen. Levitate, drive or dance your way on in and take a look.
Photos: Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers red carpet

Photos: Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers red carpet Lil Nas X attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented by Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at City Market Social House on December 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
5 Takeaways From Variety’s Hitmakers Award Show

With the cast of up-front and behind-the-scenes personalities being honored or presenting at Variety‘s Hitmakers, presented by Peacock & Girls5eva. it was hard to pick out highlights. But if we could get Jack Harlow talking about the last award he won before being named Variety’s Hitmaker of Tomorrow (spoiler: he was in the second grade!), or decade award winner Lana Del Rey telling us who is tops on her bucket list of future collaborators (spoiler: only one of them is in his 80s!), those have to go to the top.
Avril Lavigne Embodies Punk in Moto Jacket, Corset Top and Platform Shoes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Avril Lavigne was the picture of punk rock at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Lavigne presented Olivia Rodrigo with the Songwriter of the Year Award at the event. The “Bite Me” singer hit the red carpet in a black structured corset top, wide-leg pants. The sleek top included a silky texture and all-over ruching. The piece was layered under an edgy canvas motorcycle jacket, which included silver zipper, button and buckled strap accents. Lavigne’s...
