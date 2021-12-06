Inside NYLON's Exclusive Art Basel House Party

Este, Alana, Danielle Haim are in the middle of a well-deserved moment. In the last month, they’ve announced plans for an expansive 2022 tour, and hit the big screen thanks to Alana’s acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age drama, Licorice Pizza. With all the awards season press and pre-tour planning, the trio’s schedules are packed, but over the weekend they made time to head to Miami for the return of Art Basel. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, the renowned art market returned this year bigger and bolder than ever, drawing the gallery crowd and luminaries from fashion, film, and music. For the sisters, the event was a chance to celebrate creativity while experiencing legendary art up close. “Seeing pieces by Calder and Keith Haring up close was incredible,” shared Danielle post-Basel. “[There were] so many interesting things; discovering new artists is always such a treat.”

