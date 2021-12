This is a situation where we are dealing with right and wrong and there’s too many times in this world in which we are faced with challenges such as this where we allow politics and government and money and financials to get into the way of what the right decision is.”Who do you imagine said that in an interview on CNN? Malala Yousafzai? Greta Thunberg? Tegla Loroupe? The Dalai Lama?Actually it was none of them. It was Steve Simon, who is not a charismatic peace activist but rather a somewhat grey sports administrator. On camera, he spoke in something...

TENNIS ・ 9 HOURS AGO