Following a successful two years, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will be returning in 2022. Keighley announced this news on Twitter, stating, “While we are hard at work on The Game Awards, I’m excited to share that Summer Game Fest will return in Summer 2022.” The event was first introduced to the world in 2020, following the cancellation of E3 2020, as Geoff Keighley still wanted to provide the gaming community with an event to “celebrate” video games. Earlier in the year, Summer Game Fest 2021 took place, and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was finally revealed to the public.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO